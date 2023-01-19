As Myanmar crisis simmers on, sentiments stay in favour of refugees in Mizoram

The Myanmar military’s bombing of Camp Victoria, a key rebel hideout on the Indo-Myanmar border, last week, underlines the continuing instability caused by the nearly two-year coup in the neighbouring country.

The unrest also continues to spill over across the border to the northeastern state of Mizoram. Since the coup began in February 2021, thousands of Myanmarese nationals, caught in the crossfire between the Myanmarese Army and pro-democracy rebel forces, have crossed the border and entered India.

A bulk of these Myanmarese nationals have sought refuge in Mizoram, which has been a welcoming host thanks to its shared ethnic ties with the people of the Chin state of Myanmar.

The state has not just been hosting refugees from Myanmar but also Bawm migrants – also a part of the larger Kuki-Chin-Mizo ethnic umbrella – who are allegedly fleeing the atrocities of the Bangladesh army in the Chittagong Hill tracts. At least 50,000 refugees have crossed over into Mizoram since March 2021.

Mizoram’s largesse, however, has not gone down too well with Delhi. The BJP-led Centre wants the border to be sealed and has also been wary of taking a public stand on the events unfolding in Myanmar.

Political observers say this is because several ethnic militia groups from the Northeast have camps in Myanmar’s inhospitable jungles and that India banks upon the Myanmar Army’s support in dealing with them.

This has led to tensions between the state and the Centre. Incidentally, the Mizo National Front (MNF), which rules Mizoram, is part of the BJP-led NDA.

Civil society organisations, which wield a lot of power in the state, have long been demanding stronger intervention by the Centre on the unfolding refugee situation.

This came to the fore yet again last week in the wake of the air strikes. Locals allege the strikes caused damage in Mizoram and led to panic and fear in the border areas.

In a strongly-worded statement, a chapter of the local Young Mizo Association (YMA) called the bombing a “painful assault” and urged the Centre to take “proactive” action against the Myanmar military.

“It affects the people in the border area because they feel that if it has happened so close to the border. It can happen in Indian territory as well,” YMA General Secretary Lalnuntluanga told The Indian Express.

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered in front of the governor’s residence in Aizawl demanding the Centre to provide asylum and relief to the Kuki-Chin tribals of Bangladesh. The protest saw participation of not just local people, but several legislators from the ruling MNF Government, as well as Opposition parties.

Even as Mizoram is headed for polls later this year, observers say that the refugee issue is one which all political parties will take a unanimous stand on. And it is not just because of the ethnic affinities. The crossing over of refugees is also taking a strain on the small state of Mizoram, which is already under financial strain.

Lalnuntluanga added that it was about time the Centre took a stand on this “like they have for Hindu refugees” through the Citizenship Amendment Act (2020). “We Mizo people have a soft corner for them – it is the same way the Centre has a soft corner for Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan,” he said.