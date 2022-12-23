Turning up heat on Shinde-Fadnavis govt for ‘stifling’ voice, MVA members boycott House

The members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra Friday boycotted the proceedings of the state Assembly for the day and staged protest at the Legislature complex in Nagpur, accusing the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of allegedly suppressing their voice in the House.

They were also protesting, among other issues, against the suspension of senior NCP MLA Jayant Patil from the House for the rest of the winter session over his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

The MVA MLAs sat down on the stairs of the Legislative building and refused to enter the House. They paid tributes to the deceased BJP MLA Mukta Tilak there as Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar made a condolence speech.

“This government does not let Opposition members speak. When we protest the ruling side suspends our senior MLA. While the Karnataka government is passing a resolution against Maharashtra (on the border row), it chooses to sit quiet and does not offer retaliation. It has not acted on disrespectful statements against Maharashtra’s icons. At a time when allegations of (Nagpur) land scam are being made against the chief minister (Eknath Shinde), the government is running away from the discussion,” said Ajit Pawar.

The Opposition members have been protesting by sporting a black ribbon after Jayant Patil was suspended from the House Thursday.

Inside the Assembly, CM Shinde offered tributes to Tilak. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP ministers travelled to Pune to attend Tilak’s funeral. The House was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to the deceased legislator.

According to MVA sources, the ruling side’s representative usually reaches out to the protesting Opposition to urge it to attend the House and not to boycott it. “The ruling side did not send anyone this time. With Fadnavis in Pune, Shinde did not try to urge the Opposition to attend the House. It led to further complications and Opposition finally chose not to enter the Assembly at all,” sources said.

Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav, the Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat and other NCP leaders such as Rajesh Tope, Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse Patil were seen sporting black ribbons to protest against the Shinde Sena-BJP government.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “Unless and until the Speaker gives us assurance that the Opposition members will get an opportunity to speak, we will stay out. We want to raise the issues of Governor B S Koshyari’s remarks against iconic personalities, CM Shinde’s involvement in land allotment scam and the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.”

The MVA members also raised slogans against the Shinde-Fadnavis government on these issues.

When asked about his name being linked to the death case of Disha Salian, a former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Thackeray told reporters it was a “conspiracy” to malign him.

Thackeray said, “My (maternal) grandfather died on the same day. All I can say is that the government is scared of a 32-year-old youth. We will continue to raise the issue of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land allotment case and demand the resignation of the chief minister. I am ashamed that these people were once with us.”

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had announced in the Assembly Thursday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian.

According to police, Salian, 28, died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

In the Assembly Independent MLA Ravi Rana alleged that ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray had pressured police to probe the killing of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in June as robbery at the behest of a Congress leader. Rana demanded an SIT probe into Uddhav’s role in this regard.

Replying to Rana’s demand, state minister Shamburaj Desai told the House that the State Intelligence Department (SID) will be asked to submit a report to CM Shinde and Fadnavis on these charges in 15 days.

According to a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 11 persons last week, Kolhe, who had shared a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet, was killed by some “radical Islamists”.

Rana also claimed it was only after he and his MP wife Navneet Rana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the NIA initiated a probe into Kolhe’s killing.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MLCs attended the Legislative Council proceedings Friday.

During the day, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, Raj Thackeray, met CM Shinde in the Legislature complex and discussed a range of issues. Shinde tweeted that he met Raj and discussed “many topics” including the “work of the legislature”.

