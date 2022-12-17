In MVA show of strength, ‘Halla Bol’ rally takes battle to BJP-Shinde Sena camp

The “Halla Bol” rally organised in Mumbai by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday, which showed a united Opposition front, might be a wake-up call for the ruling BJP in the state and at the Centre. The Opposition was provided on a platter emotive issues by none other than the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and BJP leaders. Months after their MVA government in the state was toppled, top leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and NCP stood together on the same dais, pledging to take the battle to the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction with greater zeal in the days ahead.

The day-long rally that started from Richardson Crudas in Byculla, and ended at Azad Maidan in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, was undertaken with the stated objective of showcasing the political might of the MVA in Maharashtra. In some ways, it was also a test of its own standing on home turf, on controversial issues that were loudly voiced in Parliament last week.

The pre-rally declarations by the MVA leaders involved various issues — from the ouster of the Governor for insulting Marathi icon Shivaji to rampant unemployment. It also included the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka that resurfaced last week due to angry tweets by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP.

If the Opposition were to take the credit for today’s rally, it has BJP to thank for providing the perfect pitch to play politics. Additionally, the success of Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra has lately injected some confidence into the Opposition to come out on the streets and raise their voices collectively.

Addressing the rally, NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed his displeasure on the Governor’s conduct. “In the past, we have seen many Governors who made Maharashtra proud with their conduct. But the present Governor has made demeaning comments against Shivaji Maharaj. We demand that the Centre immediately transfer him out of the state.”

In Pics | Huge crowd pours in for MVA’s Halla Bol rally as leaders demand removal of Maharashtra Guv

The outrage over the Governor’s remarks on Shivaji has not shown signs of abating even after three weeks. At a function held in Dr BR Ambedkar University in Aurangabad, Koshiyari had said, “Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden times. Whereas, personas from Dr Ambedkar to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are icons of the modern times.” The statement, dismissing 17th century warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, evoked angry reactions from across the political and social spectrum.

Not tolerating any insult to Shivaji Maharaj thus became the central theme at today’s rally, helping the Opposition strike an emotive chord with the public.

Advertisement

The day-long rally started from Richardson Crudas in Byculla and ended at Azad Maidan in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) The day-long rally started from Richardson Crudas in Byculla and ended at Azad Maidan in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Although the state BJP has distanced itself from the Governor’s remarks, the Centre’s failure to take immediate action has helped the Opposition to keep the pot boiling. By keeping the issue linger on without any decisive action against the Governor, the BJP let the Opposition weave the narrative that it was shielding the individuals who had insulted Shivaji. BJP’s silence against its state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who compared Shivaji’s Agra escape with CM Shinde’s defection from the Uddhav-led Sena, also went without any reprisal. Later, another senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said, “Even stalwarts like Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule had to beg for funds to build educational institutions.” In an already charged atmosphere, the use of the term “beg” did not go down well.

Instead of defending its leaders, the BJP leadership might have defused the situation by ticking them off, but the party believed that things would calm down with time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “After the Samyukta Maharashtra movement (1956-1960), this could be the second biggest protest in the state. Now is the time to rise up and fight against those who are attacking Maharashtra’s asmita (honour).”

Advertisement

Accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, Uddhav participated in the protest march. The presence of Rashmi Thackeray was a surprise to many.

State Congress president Nana Patole believed the huge public participation in the rally was proof of the growing anger and unrest against the BJP. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, said, “The protest has more than established how Maharashtra will never tolerate insults to Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Dr Ambedkar.”

Yet another undercurrent at the rally was the BJP’s “step-motherly treatment” of Mumbai and Maharashtra, an outcome of the Opposition’s ability to build and sustain a narrative. The shifting of the Rs 1.5 lakh crore semiconductor plant of Vedanta-Foxconn from Maharashtra to Gujarat helped the Opposition score points against the BJP. State NCP chief Jayant Patil said, “The BJP has given Gujarat greater priority than Maharashtra. This is evident from its action to shift Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Airbus projects.”

Maharashtra and Gujarat never had cordial political relations. The creation of Maharashtra was turbulent, as it fought to retain Mumbai that Gujarat also claimed. Given such a fraught history, the Opposition found it easy to stoke sentiments against Gujarat and corner the BJP, after big industrial investments went away from the state.

To compound the BJP’s problems, the seven decades-old boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka blew up. It is another matter that neither the Congress nor the NCP could resolve the vexed problem for decades.

Advertisement

From the beginning, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken a hardline stand on this issue. In this atmosphere, Karnataka CM’s tough stance worked to the Maharashtra Opposition’s advantage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, asking both sides to ensure law and order.

Privately, the top MVA leaders acknowledge that the boundary dispute cannot be resolved immediately. Politically, both the ruling dispensation and the Opposition are united on safeguarding Maharashtra’s boundaries. Yet, the Opposition was today able to use the boundary dispute to target the BJP.

Advertisement

Politically, the impact of this protest in electoral terms cannot be ascertained immediately, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are scheduled for early 2023 and the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls only in 2024. However, what is evident is that far from being demoralised, the Opposition looked upbeat at today’s protest event. The BJP can ignore it only at its own peril.