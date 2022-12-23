As MVA guns for CM Shinde in Nagpur land scam, BJP gets a breather, senses opportunity

During the Maharashtra Legislature’s ongoing winter session, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s bid to target Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given a reprieve to his senior alliance partner BJP led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The session commencing from December 19 in Nagpur was set to be stormy with the MVA comprising of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and NCP gearing up to corner the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP government. In an interesting move, instead of going after the BJP and Fadnavis, the pivot of the ruling alliance, the MVA took aim at the CM over his alleged involvement in the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land lease deal scam.

The Opposition’s fireworks against CM Shinde while alleging his involvement in the NIT land scam overshadowed its broadside against the BJP. Led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar, the MVA kept the heat on the CM inside and outside the Legislature, demanding his resignation, which was rejected by the ruling camp.

During his tenure as the urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Shinde had ordered the NIT to lease out 19331.20 sq mt land to 16 builders, even though this plot was said to be meant for housing for the poor. The land valued at Rs 83 crore was handed to these 16 builders for Rs 2 crore. Shinde is also facing the charge of violating the norms in this case as a public interest petition related to the plot has been pending in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awadh raised the issue in the state Assembly soon after the winter session got underway. The Uddhav Sena, Congress and NCP then collectively raised it inside the Assembly and the Legislative Council. The MVA members also staged protests outside the Legislature premises on the issue, highlighting what they called was the “first uncovered scam” against the CM.

On his part, Shinde was taken aback by the Opposition’s bristling attack. He claimed he was not aware that the matter had been pending in the court. He assured the Opposition he would withdraw the allotment order. The MVA’s attack however did not show any signs of abating.

Although Fadnavis rose in defence of Shinde to counter the Opposition’s charges, the BJP seemed to be a “mute spectator” in the House. Politically, this may have worked to the BJP’s advantage as it gave the party a breather – on Fadnavis’s home turf – from being perennially in the line of the MVA’s fire besides reinforcing its upper hand over the junior ally.

Although Shinde’s alleged involvement in the NIT land scam is dated back to his ministerial tenure during the Uddhav government, the Sena (UBT) did not relent in firing salvos at him. As Uddhav said, “If Eknath Shinde has committed a wrong why should anybody justify it. A wrong is a wrong.”

A senior Sena (UBT) leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Had it been any other CM we would have taken up the matter and left it. But in case of Shinde there is no question of showing sympathy. He had led the revolt and split the Shiv Sena with help from the BJP.”

Ajit Pawar said, “It is not about personally targeting the CM. We are raising an issue where irregularities have been established. Opposition’s job is to highlight the wrongdoing in government.”