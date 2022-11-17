scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

#Politics | MVA to BJP, all pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Uddhav Thackeray visits Thackeray memorial in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar remembers the Shiv Sena founder as a leader who “awakens Marathi identity among people”.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav pays tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai (Twitter/@ShivSena)

From BJP leaders to Sharad Pawar and the Thackerays, leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray visited his father’s memorial in Mumbai along with his son and former state minister Aaditya, wife Rashmi, and other senior leaders of the Sena faction that he heads. On Wednesday night, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs of his Sena group visited the memorial.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya said, “Salute to Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his memorial day! My promise to you on your memorial day, every breath is for the country, Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks!”

Saying that “Balasaheb Thackeray’s pen, voice and brush had the power to critically comment on the political and social situation”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted in Marathi, “The Shiv Sena chief who awakens Marathi identity among the people and takes the role of struggle for the welfare of Marathi people. Greetings to Balasaheb Thackeray on his memorial day!”

State Congress president Nana Patole said, “Greetings to excellent cartoonist, skilful politician, great orator, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Sir, your thoughts and memories are always in our hearts.”

Tweeting in Marathi, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Our heartland, the source of inspiration, the emperor of the Hindu heart, Venerable Shiv Sena Pramukh himself. Tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his memorial day.”

He added: “The thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, the emperor of Hindu hearts, will always guide.”

Remembering Thackeray, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “He lived by the values and principles he believed in and inspired millions of people to follow in his footsteps. He will always be an inspiration to us. My pranam to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Humble tributes to Shiv Sena founder and skilled politician Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary.” Other BJP leaders such also wished him using the hashtag “Hindu Hriday Samrat (The ruler of the Hindu hearts)”.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 05:45:15 pm
