scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Mumbai visit showcases Yogi as face of change, leading a ‘new Uttar Pradesh’

Personal push, road shows, coming WEF visit, all a bid to underline UP as an attractive destination with swanky expressways, and focus on “safety” and “ease of doing business”

In the past one month, Adityanath has addressed envoys of different countries, led domestic road shows, including in Mumbai where he this week met industrialists and bankers, and sent out high-level teams out of the country to make a push for the state. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Having lost two crucial years of his first regime to the Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set course to refurbish the image of the state and himself – making a big investment push for a “new Uttar Pradesh”, with him as the face of that change.

He is leading the exercise from the front, and personally assuring potential investors of “safety” of their businesses in a state that has an image problem when it comes to law and order.

Read |Hopeful of getting semiconductor fabrication unit in UP soon: Yogi Adityanath

In the past one month, Adityanath has addressed envoys of different countries, led domestic road shows, including in Mumbai where he this week met industrialists and bankers, and sent out high-level teams out of the country to make a push for the state. Next up is Adityanath’s visit to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos later this month – the first by a UP CM, as per the BJP – where he will present his “vision” for the state.

Sources said that with the eastern region now well-connected witht expressways, the government is inviting businesses to invest in areas such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Terai that remain largely out of their umbrella.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

Indicating confidence about its efforts, the Adityanath government recently increased its investment target from the coming Global Investors’ Summit in February from Rs 10 lakh crore to over Rs 17 lakh crore. It claims to have got over Rs 7 lakh crore investment proposals from abroad and about Rs 5 lakh crore from Mumbai alone.

In another difference, learning from the experience of the last Global Investor Summit held in February 2018, Adityanath is not just monitoring the process but will also be holding one-on-one meetings with investors. The focus will be to emphasise “safety” as well as “ease of doing business”.

Read |#Politics | ‘Do not wear saffron’: Congress leader draws BJP ire for telling Adityanath to ‘become modern’

In Mumbai, apart from business meetings, the CM separately held individual meetings with over 17 businessmen, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Karan Adani of Adani Ports and SEZ, Ashok P Hinduja of Hinduja Group, Sanjiv Mehta of Hindustan Uniliver, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Birla Group, Pirojsha Godrej of Godrej Industries, N Chandrashekharan of Tata sons, S N Subrahmanyan of Larsen and Toubro, as well as a meeting with actor Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Additionally, Adityanath met businessmen and other representatives from UP living in Mumbai, bankers as well as representatives from the film industry to convince them to invest in the Film City in the state.

In the coming week, as part of the road show, high-power UP teams will tour Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, led by the two Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Minister, Industrial Development Minister and IT minister, and including top bureaucrats.

Last month, after eight teams of over 14 ministers and 35 officials had toured 21 cities of 18 countries, they were told to not just submit reports but also give individual presentations on the outcomes and set up “follow-up” desks to stay in touch.

Advertisement

“Just like last time, each of these teams are expected to submit a report on the specific outcomes of their visits and keep track of the feedback,” a senior official said.

The Adityanath government is also hoping to make a splash with the G-20 events planned in the state. At the meetings held as part of the preparations, officials were told to ensure that the visitors got the idea of the state’s rich “culture and craft” as well as a feel of the “new Uttar Pradesh”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 20:15 IST
Next Story

Lenovo’s 2023 roster is all about versatility: Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop, Tab Extreme tablet, more

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close