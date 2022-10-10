Mulayam Singh rose amid ferment in UP, his journey would run parallel to state’s

Popularly known as “Netaji” in political circles, the 82-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav was a three-term Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who was elected to the state Assembly eight times and to Parliament seven times. The wrestler-turned-teacher-turned-politician also served as Union Defence Minister.

Belonging to Safai village of Etawah district, Mulayam’s personal journey as a politician would come to be closely woven with the political history of UP, right from the era of Mandal-Kamandal politics in the 1980s and 1990s, till he transferred the reins to his son Akhilesh Yadav in 2012.

Mulayam’s rise in UP politics, which started from his college days, coincided with a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s. The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) had then started gaining political ascendancy in UP, leading to the sidelining of the Congress party doMulayam Singh Yadavminated by upper-caste leaders. India’s most populous state was then also witnessing sharp communal polarisation in the wake of the BJP’s aggressive Ram Janmabhoomi Temple campaign.

Emerging as a socialist leader, Mulayam soon established himself as an OBC stalwart, capturing a swathe of political space vacated by the Congress. After he took oath as UP’s 15th CM in 1989, the Congress could never return to power in the state.

Known in the wrestling arena for his sudden moves, in politics, Mulayam was neither hesitant in speaking his mind nor implementing what he believed in.

He first entered mainstream politics at the young age of 28 by winning Jaswant Nagar Assembly constituency of Etawah district in 1967 as candidate of the Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP). He went on to win seven more times as a candidate of first, Charan Singh’s party Bharatiya Kranti Dal, later renamed Bharatiya Lok Dal, as a Janata Dal candidate in 1989, as a Janata Party candidate in 1991, before forming his own Samajwadi Party in 1992.

Since 1996, when Mulayam got elected to Parliament, the seat has been won by his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

In his first term as MP, Mulayam served as Union Defence Minister in the United Front Government. During his tenure, he called China “a bigger enemy” of India than Pakistan, and maintained this position till the last.

He first became Chief Minister under a Janata Dal-led government in Uttar Pradesh in 1989 but his tenure could not last for more than two years as the party split both at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

It was during his first regime that police opened fire on kar sevaks gathered in Ayodhya on the call of the VHP, RSS and BJP leaders, on October 30 1989. Later he would express sadness and regret at what had happened, but justified it saying it was necessary to protect a religious place, the unity of the country and the faith of Muslims in the country.

He became CM for the second time following the 1993 Assembly elections, when he formed the government with the BSP, then led by its founder Kanshi Ram. This government fell over the infamous guest house incident when angry SP workers attacked a meeting Mayawati was holding with her party MLAs.

Mulayam became CM for the third time in 2003. It is during this tenure that he introduced several social welfare schemes and a much-talked-about unemployment allowance, of Rs 500 per month. He also introduced a Kanya Vidya Dhan scheme to help poor girl students, which was later revived by son Akhilesh Yadav, who became Chief Minister in 2012.

While his government’s decision to open fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya would lead to the BJP affiliates calling him “Mullah Mulayam”, it helped him forge an Muslim-Yadav or M-Y combination for his party that served him well.

He was a strong advocate of the use of Hindi in official communiqué, and often spoke against promotion of English. In 2013, he even sought a ban on the use of English in Parliament, while in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto spoke against “expensive English education” and also computers, saying these would lead to unemployment.

In 2014, his statement opposing capital punishment for rape, saying “Ladke, ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (Boys will be boys.. they make mistakes)”, saw outrage and led Mulayam into one of his biggest controversies. The SP leadership is still taunted over the statement by opponents, who equate its reign of the state with lawlessness.

Mulayam is survived by Akhilesh, his son from his first wife, Prateek, a son from second wife Sadhna Gupta, and grandchildren, apart from his brothers.