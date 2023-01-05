‘Invisible’ Mukul Roy back in spotlight after Suvendu’s claim on Mamata’s ‘LoP wish’

Senior Trinamool Congess (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, 68, who has been keeping a low profile since his return to the Mamata Banerjee-led party from the BJP one-and-a-half years back, has returned to the spotlight now.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, has claimed that close on the heels of the TMC’s victory in the 2021 state polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted Mukul Roy as the LoP and had even conveyed this wish to then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently the Vice-President. Roy was then with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Uluberia in Howrah district last Monday, Adhikari said, “Let me give you an undisclosed information. Then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had informed me that Mamata Banerjee met him on May 3, 2021, two days before taking oath as CM (for the third consecutive time), and said that he must pass a message to Delhi that Mukul Roy should be the Leader of Opposition. Since the BJP central leadership did not accept the proposal, the CM got bitter towards us.”

Once considered as No. 2 in the TMC and Mamata’s close confidant, Roy, following his switch to the BJP in 2017, went on to become the saffron party’s top leader in Bengal. He was also appointed as the BJP’s national vice-president.

Roy was a key leader behind the BJP’s Bengal strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the saffron party winning 18 of the state’s total 42 seats.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Roy contested from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat in Nadia district, apparently against his wishes as he preferred to work at the organisational level. He managed to win but the BJP lost the polls.

In June 2021, one month after the TMC clinched the polls in a landslide, Roy returned to his erstwhile party. However, he did not resign as an MLA and still continues as a BJP legislator on paper.

Following his return to the TMC fold, the Bengal Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, named him as the head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a post that is traditionally allotted to an Opposition nominee.

As Roy did not resign as the BJP MLA, Suvendu Adhikari moved a disqualification petition against him before the Speaker under the anti-defection law. In February last year, the Speaker dismissed Adhikari’s plea, following which he challenged the former’s order in the Calcutta High Court.

On April 11 last year, the high court set aside the Speaker’s order and restored the matter for his fresh consideration. The Speaker then again heard Adhikari’s petition seeking Roy’s disqualification, rejecting it on June 8. Later, Roy resigned from the PAC chairman’s post due to his health problem.

Roy has hit the headlines now following Adhikari’s “disclosure” about Mamata’s “LoP wish” for him. Since his return to the TMC, Roy has been lying low, avoiding limelight and public activities. While the TMC leaders attribute it to his “ill health”, party sources said, “Roy has resumed his role as a party strategist, working behind the scenes.”

Sources also said Roy held a meeting with Mamata at her residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat a few months ago, when the party was under intense pressure following the arrest of heavyweight TMC leaders and ministers in connection with various scams. With Panchayat polls just round the corner, Roy is likely to play a role in shaping the party’s strategy at the grassroots level, they added.

The TMC rejected Adhikari’s “disclosure” as unfounded. “Adhikari’s December deadline (that the Mamata government will cease to exit by December 2022) has turned out to be a damp squib. He is thus trying to create a sensation in the media by making such baseless claims. He has lost his mind out of frustration and has become a loose canon,” charged TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

The BJP also declined to comment on the LoP’s claim. “It is his (Adhikari’s) personal comment. He is the best person to tell more about it,” said a senior party leader.