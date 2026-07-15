Face of Andhra Kapu quota stir: Mudragada Padmanabha, who changed his name to protest Pawan Kalyan’s win

Mudragada Padmanabha, the controversial Kapu leader from Kakinada who spearheaded the demand for the inclusion of Kapus in Andhra Pradesh’s Backward Classes (BC) list, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Mudragada, who belonged to Kirlampudi in Kakinada district, had emerged as the face of the Kapu community’s reservation movement after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. With Kapus constituting an estimated 15-18% of the state’s population and traditionally not voting en masse for any one party, the community has long been seen as an influential electoral bloc capable of swinging election outcomes.

After the state’s bifurcation, Mudragada intensified the demand for BC status for Kapus. Both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who became the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the undivided state’s division, and later Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who became the CM in 2019, assured the community that Kapus’ demand would be considered. However, neither government succeeded in securing the Kapu reservation, leaving Mudragada increasingly frustrated.