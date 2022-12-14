MP minister seethes over Deepika Padukone song in Pathaan: Who is Narottam Mishra?

No stranger to controversies, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took aim at actor Deepika Padukone and warned that if visuals from a song in her upcoming movie Pathaan were not “corrected” the film might not be permitted release in the state. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and is slated to release on January 25 next year.

Reacting to a newly released song from the film titled Besharam Rang, Mishra told reporters, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang when she went to JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) protests and that is why I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”

Mishra has drawn flak in the past for making controversial remarks. In October, he objected to an advertisement featuring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani. The ad showed Khan and Advani as newlyweds. The ad shows the couple reaching the bride’s house as against the traditional practice of the bride shifting to the groom’s home, with Khan taking the first step into the house.

At the time, Mishra said, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan’s advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind.”

He added, “I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian tradition, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

In November 2021, the minister targeted an advertisement for a mangalsutra crafted by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Calling the ad “highly objectionable”, Mishra said at the time, “I want to give a personal warning to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and a 24-hour ultimatum. If within 24 hours, this advertisement, which is objectionable and obscene, is not removed, then a case will be registered against him, there will be legal action, and a (police) force will be sent for him.”

At the time, Mishra told The Indian Express, “Why do they always use the Hindu religion? If they have the courage, why do they not use other religions and try to do the same?”

Advertisement

Mukherjee went on to withdraw the ad and released a statement saying, “The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society.”

The month before, when Bajrang Dal members vandalised the set of director Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram 3 in Bhopal, Mishra suggested the government would make it mandatory for directors to obtain the approval of the district administration before filming scenes that could offend religious sentiments.

At the time, Mishra also said he had asked the state police chief to review an advertisement for a fairness product that showed a lesbian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth and ask the manufacturer to withdraw it. The manufacturer, Dabur, had by that point apologised and pulled the ad from social media.

Advertisement

“Aapatti hai (we object),” Mishra said about both Aashram 3 and the ad. “Hamari bhaavnaon ko aahat karne wale drishya filmaate kyon ho? Aur himmat hai to kisi doosre dharm ki bhaavnaon ko aahat karne wala koi drishya kyon nahin filmaate ho? (Why do you shoot scenes that hurt our sentiments? If you have the guts, why don’t you shoot scenes that are objectionable to [the followers of] other religions?)”

Mishra is a six-time MLA and won the 2018 Assembly elections by 2,600 votes. After the BJP returned to power in 2020 with the support of 25 Congress rebels led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mishra established himself as a hardliner known for his strong statements in support of pro-Hindutva issues.

On January 6 last year, reacting to stones being pelted at a BJP Yuva Morcha rally during a communal clash in Ujjain, Mishra referred to a demolition drive by the district administration. “The homes from where the stones were being thrown will be demolished,” he said.

Two months later, in March, while arguing in favour of the anti-conversion Bill in the state Assembly, Mishra said, “Any love that leads to jihad, offends our sentiments and makes our daughters suffer, we will oppose it.”

In August, he defended the accused in a case relating to the assault of bangle seller Tasleem Ali in Indore over his religious identity.