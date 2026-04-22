Motorcycles to micro-observers, to MLA watch: ECI orders make this Bengal election unlike any

SINCE the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced this round of Assembly polls, it has been clear that West Bengal stands apart from the rest. That continues a day to go for polling in the first phase of the state elections on Thursday.

The ECI began with a slew of transfers hours after announcing the poll schedule on March 15, including West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

A series of similar, often unprecedented, decisions have followed since then, including from the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s office:

* Ban on motorcycle use: On April 20, the CEO’s office wrote to District Election Officers and Commissioners of Police imposing a ban on motorcycles on the road from 6 pm to 6 am, starting 48 hours before each of the two polling phases (April 23 and 29).

“In order to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections-2026 in the state and to prevent any form of intimidation and source jamming, the following restrictions on use of motor cycles are hereby imposed with immediate effect from Polling day-2 onward (two days before polling),” the CEO’s letter read. It banned motorcycle rallies altogether and motorcycle riding from 6 pm to 6 am, except for emergencies. It also banned pillion riding the whole day from two days before polling, except for medical emergencies etc.

On the day of the polls, that is Thursday and April 27, the CEO said “family pillion riding” would be allowed, from 6 am to 6 pm for the purpose of voting.

* Extended dry days: While the ECI usually orders a ban on sale of liquor starting 48 hours before polling, in Bengal, this has been extended up to 96 hours before polling.

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ECI sources said this was within rules, as while 48 hours was the minimum period for curtailment of sale of alcohol, essentially meant to check distribution of liquor by parties to induce voters, it is up to local authorities to extend the same on the basis of requirement.

Under Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, “No spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of a like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.”

Earlier, on April 20, the ECI said the day of counting of votes across states, May 4, would be declared a dry day.

As per ECI data released on April 17, a total of 31.94 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs.81 crore has been seized in West Bengal since February 26, when the poll panel began tracking seizures of poll-related freebies.

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* Arrests of political workers: While law enforcement agencies do make preventive detentions of known miscreants ahead of elections in every state, West Bengal has seen lists of hundreds of “troublemakers” across districts drawn up by the ECI, including sitting Trinamool Congress MLAs, with instructions to arrest them in case they intimidate voters.

The TMC challenged the lists in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, with party MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee questioning the ECI’s powers to do so.

* Unprecedented voter deletion: While the ECI carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across eight states and three Union Territories ahead of these Assembly elections, starting from October 2025, the exercise in Bengal has been unique on several accounts.

First, thousands of Central government employees were deployed as “micro-observers”, in a first for any such revision exercise, whose assignment was to review decisions taken by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Under the Representation of the People Act, the EROs are the statutory authority to maintain electoral rolls.

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Then, in another unprecedented step, the Supreme Court appointed 700 judicial officers to decide on the eligibility of 60.06 lakh electors over whose eligibility to be on the voting list the micro-observers and EROs disagreed on. This led to 27.10 lakh electors being deleted. Their appeals were then sent to 19 appellate tribunals appointed by the court, with their fate shrouded in bureaucratic red tape.