Picture This: From Kashmir to Bihar, the most talked about political events today

From posters projecting Nitish Kumar as a national leader to Nadda’s attack on Congress during his Haryana rally, many events created a political buzz today. We take a look at the major political events of the day, through pictures:

Nitish rules out prime ministerial ambition, but party posters say otherwise

Even though Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has repeatedly rejected the talks of his national ambitions, some poster outside JD(U) headquarters created political buzz today. While one poster had ‘Jumla naheen, haqiqat’ (no rhetoric but really) next to his photo, another declares ‘mann ki nahi, kaam ki’ (he is all about work and not ‘mann’). Some posters also asserted that Kumar will make an India of “Ek Samaaj, Shrestha Samaaj” in 2024.

A hoarding featuring Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, outside the party office in Patna, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) A hoarding featuring Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, outside the party office in Patna, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Soren chairs a meeting to evaluate drought situation in the state

Amid the political turmoil and confusion over the continuation of Hemant Soren as an MLA, the Jharkhand Chief Minister today attended a special meeting on the drought situation in the state, in Ranchi. Jharkhand, which received less rainfall this monsoon season was facing below-average sowing. Earlier at a Niti Ayog meeting, Soren had asked for a special drought package for the state. On the political front, Governor Ramesh Bais is still waiting on the poll panel’s reported recommendation to debar Soren as an MLA while Soren had sent most of his MLAs to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to deter a suspected ‘poaching’ attempt by the BJP.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaks on the phone as he arrives to chair a special meeting on the drought situation in the state, in Ranchi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaks on the phone as he arrives to chair a special meeting on the drought situation in the state, in Ranchi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of party’s national executive meetings, Nitish Kumar visits JD(U) office

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited JD(U) office and discussed the preparation for the party’s national executive and national council meetings with party leaders. The meetings, which aim to discuss organisational issues and membership drive, are slated to be held on September 3 and September 4. The meetings assume significance as they come after Kumar’s decision to snap his party’s ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance. The national executive and the national council are the two most important organisational bodies of the JD(U).

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Janata Dal (United) leaders during his visit to the party office to inspect the preparation for the party’s national executive and national council meetings, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jammu prepares for Azad’s first visit after quitting Congress

Preparations are in full swing in Jammu ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s first visit there after quitting the Congress. The leader, who will arrive in Jammu on Sunday will also address a rally there. Azad, who quit congress after over four decades had launched a scathing attack on party leader Rahul Gandhi for ruining the structure of Congress for which Congress accused him of being in cahoots with the BJP. Azad rejected this allegation and is appearing to be setting the stage for his new political journey in the Union Territory.

Jammu: Supporters install a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his rally, in Jammu, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Supporters install a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his rally, in Jammu, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nadda begins his Haryana rally

BJP National President J.P. Nadda arrived in Haryana today for a two-day visit. Nadda was greeted by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar upon his arrival in Kaithal, where he held a rally. Addressing the rally he accused Congress of being a family-centric party and mocked its Bharat Jodo Yatra(Uniting India Rally)telling it to first keep its flock together. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on September 7.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda being welcomed by a party worker as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar looks on, upon his arrival in Kaithal, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) BJP National President J.P. Nadda being welcomed by a party worker as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar looks on, upon his arrival in Kaithal, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Apni Party demands J&K’s lost statehood

Addressing a conference in Srinagar, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Friday said a party delegation will approach Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. He also called for the release of the detained Kashmir youths. He said the protection of job and land rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents and the restoration of statehood were the main agendas during the formation of the party. Apni party was founded by Bukhari in March 2020.

Advertisement

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari with senior party leaders addresses a press conference in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari with senior party leaders addresses a press conference in Srinagar, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

(With PTI inputs)