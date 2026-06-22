More trouble ahead for TMC? BJP govt may table CAG reports of last 4 years

Already facing charges of widespread corruption during its 15 years in power in West Bengal, more trouble possibly awaits the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the new BJP government is likely to table reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) from the last four years during the ongoing Budget session in the state Assembly.

The last CAG report tabled in the Assembly by the previous TMC government was for the 2020-21 financial year. Since then, the TMC government did not table the auditor’s reports for the 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 financial years despite the directions of then Governor C V Ananda Bose.

“The CAG reports always flagged corrupt practices of the TMC government. Naturally, the state government was not happy with the CAG reports and did not want them to be published,” said a senior state Finance Department official, adding that unless the auditor’s reports are tabled in the Assembly, they are not available in the public domain.