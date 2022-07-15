Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe

Mamata Banerjee has spent the past few months trying to rally the Opposition together for a presidential election, a venture threatening to turn out a lemon. Clearly, on her three-day trip to the Darjeeling hills – after one election that had gone her way — the West Bengal Chief Minister was in the mood to let her hair down.

From serving puchkas to making momos – neither an easy art to master – Banerjee packed it all in, apart from official meetings, while walking the streets of Darjeeling charming the masses. On Guru Purnima Day, she went about with sweets for children, placing one on her lap, and declaring that for her, the day was Children’s Day.

The quintessential people’s politician, Banerjee has long been a familiar figure on the streets of West Bengal – often as part of marches, once caught famously in a scuffle with the authorities that cemented her fame, and routinely interacting with the general public.

During the March 2021 Assembly elections, she had stopped at a stall to make tea. That was at Nandigram, a constituency she went on to shockingly lose in an election otherwise swept by her party. Ahead of the same election, the Trinamool Congress government had also opened food stalls called ‘Maa’ to serve subsidised meals to the poor, looked over from posters by Banerjee in a beatific smile.

During the Covid lockdown, among the exceptions to closures in West Bengal were sweet shops, delighting the native mishti heart.

In fact, during a trip to the North Bengal Hills in April too, Banerjee had stopped by a roadside momo stall and prepared the delicacy with the assistance of the shop owner.

This time, on July 12, while returning from the swearing-in of the new board of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the CM suddenly dropped in at a roadside snacks shop run by an all-women self-help group. The main attraction of the shop was puchka.

Without caring for the security protocol, she immediately joined the women in making the snack, surprising even the shop owners. Within minutes, there was a crowd around her, including children.

Clearly enjoying herself, Banerjee distributed the puchkas even as she gave a brief talk on how to prepare the filling of mashed potatoes. Before leaving, she paid the shop owners for the puchkas served.

She then stopped at the Coffee House in the town, accompanied by newly appointed GTA Chairman Anit Thapa and Bengali filmstar Saheb Chattopadhyay. On the request of the CM, Chattaopadhyay sang a song by Rabindranath Tagore, with Banerjee humming along.

The coffee house too has all to do with Banerjee. During her visit to Darjeeling in March 2021, she had proposed to industrialist Satyam Roy Chowdhury that he should set up such an outlet in the town. Located near the Raj Bhavan, it came up in three months and was inaugurated by the CM.

On July 12, as she sat down for a cup of coffee, Banerjee quipped: “If there is a will, you can do anything in a very short time.” She went on to talk to Thapa about the coffee house’s importance in Bengali culture, and how the renowned singer Manna Dey had sung a song on an old coffee house of Kolkata.

On the next day’s morning walk, Banerjee entered a momo shop (different from the one in April). In a post on social media later, the CM wrote: “Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always be in my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our hills who make every visit so memorable.”

Trinamool Congress leaders say this is indeed true, and that Banerjee is her happiest when in Darjeeling or other hill stations of Bengal. A senior leader said that on this tour she had another reason to be happy. “For the first time, the TMC achieved success in the hill region, and she believes she managed it because of her continuous relations with the hill people.”

The TMC fought 10 seats in the GTA election out of 45, and won five. Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), considered close to the TMC, won 27 seats. These were the first polls to the GTA, the semi-autonomous body that governs the Darjeeling Hills in 10 years, held without any violence contrary to apprehensions, and marked a victory for the state government against the once-portent demand for Gorkhaland.

The BJP and its ally Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), as well as the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists boycotted the polls. Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), also a TMC ally which was in power in the GTA once for several years, did not take part in the polls either.

The official reason given by them was that they didn’t recognise the GTA, and sought deferment of the polls. However, the elections came on the heels of civic polls that the BJP, GNLF and GJM performed poorly in.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “This is the nature of Mamata Banerjee. I can remember when Mamata didi was Rail Minister and we saw her in Delhi, didi would make food for us. She also came to my house to celebrate the birthday of my children. She is always happy to be among the people. This time, after the peaceful elections in the hills, people saw a relaxed Mamata Banerjee.”

The BJP lost no time attacking the CM, and her “political stunts”. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The people of the hill are against the GTA, because it is unconstitutional and illegal. Mamata Banerjee has tried divide and rule in the hills and played all this cheap politics, but it will not last. People will vote against the GTA in the future.”