‘Muslims have nothing to fear but they must abandon their supremacy narrative’: Mohan Bhagwat

The new-found aggression among Hindus in India and elsewhere is due to the Hindu society having been at war for over 1,000 years and finally awakened with the Sangh’s support, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

“You see, Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years – this fight has been going on against foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies. Sangh has offered its support to this cause, so have others. There are many who have spoken about it. And it is because of all these that the Hindu society has awakened. It is but natural for those at war to be aggressive,” Bhagwat has said in an interview to the RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya.

The interview was conducted by Organiser editor Prafulla Ketkar and Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar.

Claiming that the Hindu society is in the midst of yet another war, Bhagwat said, “This war is not against an enemy outside, but against an enemy within. So there is a war to defend Hindu society, Hindu dharma and Hindu culture. Foreign invaders are no longer there, but foreign influences and foreign conspiracies have continued. Since this is a war, people are likely to get overzealous. Although this is not desirable, yet provocative statements will be uttered.”

Bhagwat said Muslims have nothing to fear in India but they must abandon their claim of supremacy. “The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” he said. “We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together – they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative.”

Bhagwat also broached the issue of LGBTQ rights and reiterated the Sangh’s support for it. “These people (LGBTQ) also have a right to live. Without much hullabaloo, we have found a way, with a humane approach, to provide them social acceptance, bearing in mind they are also human beings having inalienable right to live. We have a transgender community; we did not see it as a problem. They have a sect and their own deities. Today, they have their own Mahamandaleshwar too. During Kumbh, they are accorded a special place. They are part of our everyday life,” he said.

The RSS chief narrated the story of demon king Jarasandh’s generals – Hans and Dimbhaka – suggesting they were in a homosexual relationship, adding that the “problem of LGBTQ” is a similar one. “When Krishna fanned the rumour that Dimbhaka has died, Hans committed suicide. That is how Krishna got rid of those two generals. Come to think of it: what does the story suggest? This is the same thing. The two generals were in that sort of a relationship. It’s not that these people have never existed in our country. People with such proclivities have always been there for as long as humans have existed. Since I am a doctor of animals, I know that such traits are found in animals too. This is biological, a mode of life,” he said.

Bhagwat said the RSS wants them (LGBTQ) to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. “This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile. Therefore, on such matters, the Sangh relies on the wisdom of our traditions,” he said.

On the RSS’ engagement with political issues despite being a cultural organisation, Bhagwat said the Sangh has consciously kept itself away from day-to-day politics but always engages with politics that affect “our national policies, national interest and Hindu interest”.

“The only difference is, earlier our Swayamsevaks were not in positions of political power. This is the only addition in the present situation. But people forget that it is the Swayamsevaks who have reached certain political positions through a political party. Sangh continues to organise the society for the organisation’s sake. However, whatever Swayamsevaks do in politics, Sangh is held accountable for the same. Even if we are not implicated directly by others, there is certainly some accountability as ultimately it is in the Sangh where Swayamsevaks are trained. Therefore, we are forced to think – what should be our relationship, which things we should pursue (in the national interest) with due diligence,” he said.

Bhagwat also said while the Sangh would continue to maintain distance from traditional politics, it would convey the concerns of the people to the powers that be, if they are Swayamsevaks.

“Even when Swayamsevaks were not there in power positions, there were people who used to pay heed to the advice of others. Pranab da (Pranab Mukehrjee) was finance minister in the Congress government. He was also looking after Nepal affairs. We used to take our concerns to him. And he would listen to us too. That is all we do. Otherwise, we have no business in other spheres of active politics,” he said.

On the state of the Indian economy, Bhagwat said, “Bharat’s economic logic suggests that if we have decentralised production, we will produce in abundance. It further stipulates that to sell the production, do not promote consumerism. If there is a restrained consumption, the prices will go down. Because commerce is the very basis of life in the western countries, they are votaries of price rise, for which consumerism is necessary, which is again based on individualism.”

Bhagwat said being “Atmanirbhar” does not mean winning this global race. “To be Atmanirbhar implies offering a new paradigm of trade and progress that assures material comforts, security, guarantees future life and also ensures a feeling of peace and contentment,” he said.