Modi@20 book as ‘Gita updesh’: Only the latest encomium in a long list

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s praise for the book “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery” has led him into a spot of trouble for comparing it to the Bhagvad Gita. But since its launch on May 11, to mark completion of Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life (as Chief Minister and Prime Minister), superlatives have been a constant.

Compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, which has also published other books on Modi, Modi@20 features chapters on the PM, written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, badminton player P V Sindhu, actor Anupam Kher, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, among others.

As per its publisher Rupa, the book attempts a “definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to Modi’s unique model of governance”.

On August 23, speaking at an event related to the book in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Shekhawat said: “I can say this with confidence today, that in time to come, this book, for the people of the future generation, will be sacred and important like Gita’s updesh given by Shri Krishna.”

Earlier, at the May launch of the book, Shah too had made a similar comparison, saying: “This book will rise up to become equivalent to ‘Gita’ for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics.”

Addressing a similar gathering in New Delhi the same day as Shekhawat, BJP president J P Nadda cited the welfare programmes launched by the Modi government and said: “His (Modi’s) policies and programmes have a philosophy behind them and they benefit society… Earlier, people thought ‘sab chalta hai’ (things will go on) but now it is all about the belief that things can change for the better.”

Earlier this month, Vishva-Bharati University held an unusual online review of the book, attended by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty and other administrators from three central varsities. Unlike other Central universities, with the President as the Chancellor, the PM is the Chancellor of Vishva-Bharati.

At the online review, the participants praised the PM, saying a 500-page book was not enough to capture his personality.

On July 20, during a discussion organised by Delhi University on the book as part of its centenary celebrations, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar said: “PM Modi is the best administrator not only of India but of the world, and a planner.” Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh presided over the event.

In June, during the Guwahati launch, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “In a country as diverse as India, it is rare to keep stirring public imagination for nearly two decades with a single thought. However, in the last twenty years, a name, an idea, has fascinated the countrymen by making such an impossible possible. That is Narendra Modi…Today PM Modi is the name of a change, Modi is the name of hope, Modi is the name of a conviction.”

As part of a series post the release of the book, where each of the authors spoke about what their chapters entailed, Sindhu called the PM an “undisputed youth icon”. “No chalta hai, only badal sakta hai (Not anything goes attitude, but that everything can be changed).”

Another of the book’s writers, Ajay Mathur, the director of the India Solar Alliance that works towards creating initiatives to tap into solar power, said Modi had been able to “create dreams and deliver on those dreams”.

Author Amish Tripathi, who has written the Shiva trilogy books, among others, called the PM a “’Bhagirath Prayasi”, and said his chapter in the book dealt with Modi’s “efforts in preserving and revving India’s cultural and civilizational heritage”.

Kher talked of India’s Covid fight, and said: “Through his empathetic actions and words, he plays the much needed role of a guiding elder… Indians place a significant premium on trust and good intent…In the case of Modiji, both are guaranteed.”

Jaishankar spoke of the “contrasts” in the PM, referring to it as a nationalist-internationalist paradox. Modi is “a leader who is steeped in culture but realises the promise of technology”, he said.

A review of the book posted on a government of India blog says, “The book is so insightful and carries very minute details about the country’s progression and consists of the journey of that man, who dedicates his whole life for the people of our country. The visionary man, who has never faced failure because of his vision, long term planning and the man, who is true to his words.”

The review goes on to say: “It also consists of different works of Modiji when he was a small party worker and used to travel in motorcycle, auto and local buses.”

While launching the book, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said, “Even his detractors, opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon…We are all seeing the reports that a person who previously had no administrative experience earlier, becoming a chief minister doing wonderful work, and then becoming a prime minister. In the international arena also, he is recognised and respected.”

Questioning Shekhawat equating the book to Gita, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted: “Those who are unabashed about their greed of power, do not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture, Bhagavad Gita… O Krishna… give them wisdom.”

