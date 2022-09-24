Modi signals start of BJP campaign for Himachal, calls it ‘second home’

Calling Himachal Pradesh his ‘second home’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed a youth rally in Mandi on Saturday, signalling the start of the BJP’s campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Heavy rain had disrupted the Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally at Paddal Ground, preventing Modi from attending the event in person.

“For decades, in our country, governments were unstable. There was no clear majority. No one knew how many days a government would last. There were not just apprehensions by citizens but the entire world. But in 2014, everyone, including Himachal, voted for a stable, strong government. This has led to stability in all aspects of governance,” PM Modi said.

“People in Himachal have made up their minds to bring the BJP back in power. They know that if there will be any change, it will be this year,” he said, underlining the thrust of the BJP’s Mission Repeat campaign for the election. Prior to his speech, youth leaders on the stage raised slogans such as “Wahan Yogi laaye, Yahan Jai Ram laayenge (Yogi Adityanath won in Uttar Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur should win here).”

Modi stated that the present coordination between the state and central government has led to several benefits in terms of policy-making. “For the maintenance of national highways in the state, nearly Rs 14,000 crore has been given. This is seven times more than that given by the previous government,” PM Modi added.

The state has made invaluable contributions in several fields and saw winning performances by its athletes in the Commonwealth Games, Modi said, while also mentioning the IIT in Mandi, the proposed Bulk Drug Park and other developmental projects in the pipeline in Himachal Pradesh.

Homestays and restaurants under the Mudra Yojana received Rs 19 lakh crore without bank guarantee across the country, out of which Rs 14,000 crore has gone to Himachal, he pointed out. “The tourism sector will get a huge boost in the times to come. Whether it’s the Kullu shawl, Chamba paintings or Lahauli warm clothes, all have been given the GI tag. Whenever I meet a foreign dignitary, I gift them something from Himachal so that they know of the state’s capabilities,” Modi said.

Praising the participation of young members in the BJP, the Prime Minister said, “Whether in sports or the government, BJP’s youth is being useful for the entire country. From CM to MLA, the BJP is the only organisation with which the maximum number of youths are associated,” Modi said.

Since the 1990s, no party has been voted to power two times in a row in the state. The BJP, with Jai Ram Thakur as its face, hopes to break this pattern. The party has been relentlessly attacking the Congress for its lack of leadership, while promising a stable government if the BJP returned to power.

Supporters who arrived from across the state to watch Modi speak, however, appeared irked after it began to rain and it became clear that no arrangements had been made in this regard. Even as the organisers urged them to remain seated, many who did not have umbrellas held the chairs over their heads. “We have come from afar to see the PM, even in this weather. He is our leader. We understand if he cannot make it, but some arrangements could have been made for the public,” said Sunny, who had arrived from Dharamshala, over 120 km away.

Apart from Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, national president of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also addressed the crowd.