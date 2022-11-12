Modi refers to Munugode bypoll, says BJP made entire Telangana govt camp there

In his first Telangana visit after the Munugode bypoll, which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won after deputing 14 ministers and 90 MLAs for campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP had become so powerful that just for a bypoll, the entire state government had to camp in the Assembly constituency.

At the Begumpet airport, where he received a rousing welcome, he congratulated all the party workers and leaders who worked hard for the election. Without referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Modi said that a few families had progressed leaving the rest of the people behind. “Those who have started parties in the name of Telangana are enjoying the power and privileges. They are not concerned about the people of Telangana. We will not spare those who have looted the state’s resources. In the name of double-bedroom houses, they did not let the Awas Yojana be implemented here. The people of Telangana have been cheated by the state government,’’ the prime minister said, referring to the state government’s housing scheme for the poor.

“Family is not first, people are first for the BJP. I see there are conditions for the lotus to blossom in Telangana. The BJP is ready to come to power and end the rule of corruption,’’ Modi said.

Asking party workers not be disturbed if anyone abuses him, Modi said, “For 22 years, people have abused me for various reasons. Every day someone or the other abuses me. It is what they do. But I have become used to it and I will not get tired of it.’’

Modi, who arrived from Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was received at the airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav as the chief minister decided to skip the reception for the prime minister.

Earlier, in Visakhapatnam, the prime minister unveiled a plaque for laying foundation stones for five projects and dedicated two completed projects to the nation at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College ground.

Modi, who was in the port city on a two-day tour, later addressed a huge gathering, where Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also spoke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches multiple developmental projects during a ceremony, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also seen. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches multiple developmental projects during a ceremony, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Modi pressed a button to lay foundation stones for various projects including the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, modernisation of the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station, a separate port road and laying of the GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul in Odisha. He also dedicated two highways and the ONGC’s offshore deepwater project to the nation.

After addressing party workers at the airport in Hyderabad, Modi proceeded to Ramagundam to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation, and lay foundation stones for a national highway project and a railway project.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to Telangana this year—he had previously visited Hyderabad to inaugurate the Statue of Equality of philosopher-saint Ramanujacharya at the Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy at Muchintal near Shamshabad on the outskirts of the state capital, for a convocation ceremony at the Indian School of Business, and for the BJP’s national executive meeting.

On Saturday evening, Modi will address a public meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium. Tight security arrangements have been made as Left parties have given a call for a bandh and are protesting against an alleged proposal to privatise the government-owned coal mining corporation Singareni Collieries Company.