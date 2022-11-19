Politics | ‘History made’, says BJP as PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday, BJP leaders, especially those in Tamil Nadu, hailed him for creating history by rediscovering the “centuries-old bond of knowledge” and ancient civilizational linkage between the North and the South.

Speaking at the inauguration of the event, PM Modi said, “It is the responsibility of 130 crore Indians to preserve the legacy of Tamil and ignoring it will be a great disservice to the nation.”

He emphasised on “removing linguistic differences and establishing emotional unity”. The Prime Minister also said that the Kashi-Tamil confluence was as holy as the Ganga-Yamuna Sangam. During his speech, he also said that despite having one of the world’s oldest living languages, Tamil, “we lack in honouring it fully”. “If we ignore Tamil we do a great disservice to the nation and if we keep Tamil confined in restrictions, we will do great harm to it. We have to remember to remove linguistic differences and establish emotional unity,” Modi said.

Modi hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centers of culture and civilization. “The two regions are also the centers of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil,” he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who was part of the event in Varanasi said, “History made in Kashi today! In a first of its kind initiative and true to the vision of our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi avl, #KashiTamilSanghamam got off to a glorious start. In the presence of Tamil Saivite Adheenams, Tamil Cultural icons including Shri @ilaiyaraaja avl, 216 students who have come from Tamil Nadu & in front of thousands of people from Varanasi, Our Hon PM spoke eloquently on what makes us Bharatiyas and rekindled the spirit of our ‘oneness’.”

216 students who have come from Tamil Nadu & in front of thousands of people from Varanasi, Our Hon PM spoke eloquently on what makes us Bharatiyas and rekindled the spirit of our 'oneness'. In his rousing speech he mentioned about his special bonding with Tamil language

Annamalai said that by mentioning the “special bond” with the Tamil language, the PM had once again “reiterated the greatness of the Tamil language”.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson and actor Khushboo said that it was a “proud moment for every Tamilian.” She tweeted, “What a moment of pride of every tamilian world over. H’ble PM @narendramodi ji inaugurated this beautiful idea of bringing tamil to kashi. As a person from the land of tamil, I wish to thank our PM with utmost gratitude and humility. 🙏🙏”

What a moment of pride of every tamilian world over. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji inaugurated this beautiful idea of bringing tamil to kashi. As a person from the land of tamil, I wish to thank our PM with utmost gratitude and humility.

Soon after the event, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi released a statement through Raj Bhavan and said that the emotional bond between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu had remained alive in their hearts and minds though the British rulers dismantled Dharmashalas, used by pilgrims between the two places. “Several thousand people travelled every year both ways between Kashi and Rameshwaram until the British colonial powers dismantled the unbroken chain of centuries old infrastructure in-between for their rest and recuperation,” Ravi said.

Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Modi had led from the front in “removing differences on basis of languages.” Pradhan tweeted and said, “9 Aadheenams, sacred Thirukural, music maestro @ilaiyaraaja all on one stage to celebrate Tamil language and culture. History has yet again been made today in Kashi by PM @narendramodi ji. He has led from the front in removing differences on basis of languages. #VanakkamKashi“

9 Aadheenams, sacred Thirukural, music maestro @ilaiyaraaja, all on one stage to celebrate Tamil language and culture. History has yet again been made today in Kashi by PM @narendramodi ji. He has led from the front in removing differences on basis of languages. The Tamil Sangamam conclave in the pilgrim city is part of the prime minister's initiative of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' that portrays unity among the cultural diversity of various states and Union Territories. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event has been planned on a grand scale with the Uttar Pradesh government in co-ordination with the Government of India. Visitors can get a glimpse of the Dravidian culture and also introduce the culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh. There will be a month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be organised.

Modi also referred to links of poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi with Kashi and said, “There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here.” He added: “it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache.”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), however, attacked the BJP for attempting to “impose Hindi” and “Saffronise” Tamil Nadu. A few days before the inauguration of the Sangamam, DMK’s IT Wing took to Twitter and said, “The BJP government is organizing a fun gathering called Kashi Sangamam to spread Hindi and saffron thinking. No matter how many disguises you come in, the people of Tamilnadu will always say to you and your Hindi, Go back, Mr. Modi!”

There has been no official reaction to the event as yet.

This isn’t the first time that the DMK has accused the BJP of Hindi imposition. Earlier in September, the part organized a statewide agitation against the Centre’s alleged Hindi imposition and the introduction of a national-level common entrance test. Stalin had then said the rigorous thrust by the Union BJP government for Hindi imposition, negating the diversity of India was happening at an “alarming pace.” He claimed that the proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul.