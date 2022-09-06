Picture this: Sheikh Hasina meets PM Modi; supporters celebrate Sachin Pilot’s birthday; and more

From PM Modi’s bilateral talks with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Sachin Pilot’s birthday celebration by Congress workers, Indian politics saw an eventful day today. We take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures:

PM Modi holds talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra today held bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon. After the meeting, Hasina said New Delhi and Dhaka will find a solution to all bilateral problems, including the Teesta River water-sharing issue, as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is around. Modi said India and Bangladesh will jointly face terrorist and fundamentalist forces that threaten to attack mutual trust between the two countries. Apart from the talks, the two countries also signed seven agreements, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river.

Supporters celebrate Sachin Pilot’s birthday in show of strength

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot being felicitated by supporters during his 45th birthday celebrations outside his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras ) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot being felicitated by supporters during his 45th birthday celebrations outside his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras )

Supporters of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot thronged his home in Jaipur to celebrate his birthday. Pilot, who turns 45 on Wednesday, will be joining the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kanyakumari tomorrow. The event, seen as a show of strength amid a continuing tussle between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for supremacy in the party’s state unit, saw some 21 MLAs. This happens amid calls by a section of the party in the state unit that Pilot should be made chief minister.

On day 2 of Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar meets Yechury, Kejriwal

Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury after a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

On the second day of his Delhi stay, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tuesday met many leaders, including CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. “It is time for the Left parties, the Congress, and all regional parties to come together to form a united opposition”, Kumar told reporters after meeting Yechury. Kumar, who is on his first visit to the national capital after snapping ties with the BJP, had yesterday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sending a clear message that he is not in favour of keeping Congress out of an anti-BJP front.

Behbal Kalan police firing case: Sukhbir Singh Badal appears before SIT

SAD president Sukhbir Badal after appearing before an SIT probing the October 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case. SAD president Sukhbir Badal after appearing before an SIT probing the October 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was questioned by a Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case on Tuesday. Badal, who was the deputy chief minister during the incident, was questioned for more than two-and-a-half hours by the team. After questioning, the SAD chief slammed the AAP government of the state and alleged that it is playing politics over the sacrilege-related incidents.