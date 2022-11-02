Modi-Gehlot conviviality: What Sachin Pilot referred to in attack on Rajasthan CM

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday made remarks that once again highlighted the fraught relationship between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Addressing the media at his residence in Jaipur, Pilot said: “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy CM, also called for action against Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chief Dharmendra Rathore who in September allegedly engineered a boycott of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

What were Narendra’s comments that Pilot referred to and what did Gehlot say in response to the prime minister’s remarks?

What Modi and Gehlot said

The PM on Tuesday shared the stage with the Rajasthan CM at an event at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. It is a site of significance for Bhils and other Adivasi communities and is known as the “Adivasi Jallianwala” since the British killed hundreds of Bhils there in 1913.

“Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the seniormost in our lot. He is still one of the seniormost chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” Modi said.

At the event, Gehlot said, “When Modi goes abroad, he gets so much respect. Why he gets the respect, he gets the respect because Modi is the prime minister of a country that is the country of Gandhi, roots of democracy are deeper and even after 70 years, democracy is alive. People know this and give respect.”

Modi’s praise for Azad

Advertisement

The PM had similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 10, 2021, at the then Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition’s farewell following the end of his tenure.

The PM recalled his association with Azad and called him a “true friend”. Modi lauded him for setting “very high standards as MP and Opposition leader”, and added, “Posts come, high office comes, power comes. How to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji.” Both Modi and Azad were visibly emotional as they recalled their association.

Azad, a long-time Congressman, left the party in August after writing a scathing resignation letter in which he singled out former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whom he called a “non-serious individual”. The Congress hit back at Azad, referring to the PM’s warm praise for him.

Advertisement

This is what Pilot meant when he said “we all saw what happened” when Modi similarly praised Azad, insinuating that Gehlot too could give up on the party.