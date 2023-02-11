In first Tripura rally, Modi promises ‘Trishakti’ govt vs Oppn’s ‘kushasan’

In his first rally for the coming Tripura Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the BJP alone could usher in development with the “Trishakti of awaas, aarogya and aamdani (housing, healthcare and income)”, and warned that the Opposition would drag the state back into “kushashan (bad governance)”.

Without naming it, Modi also struck out at the TIPRA Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, saying some political parties were trying to help the Congress and Communists indirectly, and that every vote to such a party would deprive people of development.

“There has been a lot of work, especially for women. We want Modi again, period,” said Rubi Das, a housewife. (Express photo by Debraj Deb) “There has been a lot of work, especially for women. We want Modi again, period,” said Rubi Das, a housewife. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Modi was speaking at Ambassa in North Tripura’s Dhalai, in the first of his two rallies in the state Saturday, attended by an enthusiastic crowd of around 20,000, gathered from nearly all parts of North Tripura, Dhalai and Unakoti districts.

He flew next to Udaipur in Gomati district for his second meeting.

At his rally three days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attacked the Motha — which could end up spoiling the BJP’s plans by taking away tribal votes — calling it the B-team of the Congress and Communists.

Modi repeated his promise of providing “double-engine government” – a message that is now the BJP mantra in different state elections. “There is a single slogan across Tripura,” he said, “Phir ek baar, double engine sarkar.”

Calling the Congress and Left partnership “a two-edged sword”, he said that the erstwhile governments of the Congress and Communists had been known only for extortion, political violence, fear, crimes against women, and for instigating violence between tribals and non-tribals, and said this was now replaced by development and peace.

With the crowd including tribals frequently breaking into chants of “Modi, Modi”, the PM exulted that the gathering reflected “the mood of Tripura”.

His speech focused on tribal development, connectivity and women empowerment, the PM said the BJP had fulfilled all its past promises, especially towards the tribal communities, and was ready to roll out more. He said the BJP government had hiked the budget for tribal development five times, introduced Kokborok in curriculum, and had realised a permanent solution for Bru migrants.

Modi also invoked his 2018 promise of the HIRA model of development – including highways, internet-ways, railways and airways – and said Tripura had made significant strides in these sectors.

Most of the crowd at the rally professed to be Modi, rather than BJP, supporters, and many came on their own vehicles rather than vehicles provided by the party. Several sported saffron scarves, caps or T-shirts.

Heren Reang, 18, a first-time, school-going voter, said Modi’s message of development resonated with him, as he had seen Tripura progress in the past five years. Amal Bhattacharjee, 32, a part-time electrician, who had come with his cousin from their village 7 km away, said he was also looking for a government like the BJP “focused on development” and was impressed by Modi’s “popularity”.

Women voters, like 43-year-old housewife Jamuna Bishwas, 28-year-old entrepreneur Samita Chakma and 74-year-old tribal Muranath Sangma, said what attracted them to the BJP was the benefits provided by its government such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free electric connections, tap water at home. Lives had become easier under the party’s watch, they said. “There has been a lot of work, especially for women. We want Modi again, period,” said Rubi Das, a housewife.

However, others at the rally said they were actually supporters of the Motha and had only come as they had heard so much about Modi. Salsarung Reang, 20 and a college student, said: “Bubagra Pradyot Kishore is working for the welfare of the people and the country and I support him. But Modiji is also working for the country and he is a charismatic leader.”

BJP leaders said PM Modi would return again for a second visit to poll-bound Tripura on February 13, just a day before the poll campaign ends.