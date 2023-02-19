In fresh salvos at Modi, Congress rakes up Adani brother Vinod’s role in ‘irregularities’

Continuing its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations against the Adani Group, the Congress Sunday charged that Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Adani was at the “centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another”, and asked the PM if this was not worthy of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Turning its focus on Vinod Adani, the Congress argued that Hindenburg Research — whose report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades” set off a political firestorm and the Group’s financial meltdown — had alleged that he “manages a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities” that have “collectively moved billions of dollars into Adani’s publicly listed and private entities, often without required disclosure of the related party nature of the deals”.

While the Adani Group, in its response to the Hindenburg report, had stated that Vinod Adani does not hold any managerial position in any Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day-to-day affairs, the Congress’s communication head Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Adani Group’s stand was an “obvious misrepresentation” about Vinod Adani’s “central role” in its “nefarious activities”.

“Despite the Adani Group’s claims distancing itself from Vinod Adani, in repeated public filings the Group has described Vinod Adani as an intrinsic part of the Adani Group. For instance, the memorandum filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2020 for a Rs 400 crore debt private placement clearly states that ‘Adani Group means S.B. Adani Family Trust, Adani Properties Private Limited, Adani Tradeline LLP, Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani, Vinod S. Adani and all companies and entities controlled directly or indirectly by S.B. Adani Family Trust or Adani Properties Private Limited or Adani Tradeline LLP or Gautam Adani or Rajesh Adani or Vinod S. Adani, separately or collectively’,” Ramesh said.

“Why is your close friend lying so blatantly to investors and to the public? Are the various investigative agencies that you have freely deployed against political parties, media and non-subservient businesspersons ever going to be used to investigate your cronies even when they are caught red-handed?” Ramesh asked PM Modi.

The Congress leader further said that an Australian investigation has shown that Vinod Adani’s Pinnacle Trade and Investment, based in Singapore, controls a number of Adani Group assets in Australia.

“In 2020, Pinnacle entered into a 240 million dollar loan agreement with Russia’s now sanctioned VTB Bank, and then went on to lend 235 million dollar to a related party, likely connected to the Adani Group, according to Forbes magazine. Does this not clearly show that Vinod Adani is at the centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another, as alleged by Hindenburg? Is this not worthy of investigation by SEBI and the Enforcement Directorate,” Ramesh asked.

Advertisement

Referring to the Adani Group’s acquisition of Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC Ltd last year, Ramesh said while the acquisition catapulted Adani to the rank of India’s second-largest cement producer, the SEBI filing stated clearly that “the ultimate beneficial ownership of the Acquirer is held by Mr. Vinod Shantilal Adani and Mrs. Ranjanben Vinod Adani.” He asked: “Is it not a laughable falsehood for the Adani Group to now distance itself from Vinod Adani?”

Ramesh has been posing three questions to PM Modi on the Adani affair every day for the last two weeks.