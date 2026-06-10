Mocked online, tested in ministry: As Hyundai bets on Tamil Nadu, Keerthana has last laugh

A few days ago, S Keerthana was being mocked on social media for a video shot inside her office. Before that, critics circulated photographs of her posing casually with friends. Then came another video – a group of young women taking steps together to a song – which was dissected online by cyber warriors of the Opposition parties.

As Keerthana emerged as one of the most visible ministerial faces of the new C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu, the intensity of online attacks on her appeared to rise in parallel. In recent days, she became a frequent subject of ridicule, criticism and political commentary across social media, including from several prominent pro-Opposition voices. Tamil social media was flooded with criticism, mockery and political attacks directed at Keerthana, with influencers and YouTubers questioning her experience and communication style.

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The target of the ridicule was not merely a first-time legislator. It was the idea that a 29-year-old woman politician with no dynasty behind her, no inherited constituency and no decades-long party apprenticeship was now Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister.

On Tuesday, Keerthana responded not with a rebuttal but with a visit to one of the world’s largest shipbuilding complexes. Standing inside HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ sprawling shipyard in Ulsan in South Korea, accompanied by senior officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, she delivered a message that investors had been waiting to hear since Chief Minister Vijay took office: the new government intends to honour major industrial commitments signed by its predecessor.

“We will continue to extend our full support to the project and create new opportunities for investment, employment, technology collaboration, and growth in the maritime sector,” she said during the visit.

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The assurance was directed at HD Hyundai’s proposed Rs 40,000-crore greenfield shipyard project in Thoothukudi, one of the largest industrial investments currently planned in Tamil Nadu. The symbolism extended beyond shipbuilding.

Since the election, industry circles have quietly wondered whether the new administration would embrace continuity or seek distance from projects associated with the previous DMK government. Rumours recently swirled online that competing states were attempting to attract portions of major maritime investments away from Tamil Nadu.

Keerthana’s visit appeared designed to settle those questions. The Korean side welcomed the signal enthusiastically. “This is a very important signal from the Tamil Nadu government, further strengthening the close Korea-TN industrial partnership,” said Kyunghoon Kim, Head (India and South Asia) at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. HD Hyundai described the visit as evidence of the new government’s commitment to developing shipbuilding and maritime industries as future growth sectors.

Road not taken

For Keerthana, however, the moment represented something more personal. Unlike many politicians who arrive in government after years inside party hierarchies, her path was unusually contemporary.

Her friends and former colleagues point out that she studied in Tamil-medium schools, completed higher education in mathematics and statistics, participated in the Gandhi Fellowship programme and spent time working in some of the most remote districts of Maharashtra.

That experience, they say, gave her fluency not only in Hindi but also a familiarity with a very different India from the one often discussed in Tamil Nadu’s political discourse.

Politics arrived in Keerthana’s life not through inheritance but through campaign work. After completing a Gandhi Fellowship, she joined political consultancy I-PAC and worked on the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, where she was assigned to manage the campaign of a prominent young political heir.

Former colleagues recall the experience as a baptism by fire. Friends who remained close to her say she often returned from the trail with stories of the relentless demands of electioneering. “She would laugh that some days her real assignment was not managing a campaign but dragging its young star onto the campaign trail on time,” said a source close to her. The challenge of bond strategists in these days to motivate leaders who, in Keerthana’s telling, sometimes appeared less enthusiastic about campaigning than the teams tasked with running it. The experience gave her an early education in the gap between political branding and political labour. More importantly, it convinced her that she did not want to remain behind the curtains forever.

Marriage, family expectations and conventional career milestones, friends say, never appeared to interest her as much as politics and public engagement. Even her entry into electoral politics was not originally tied to a major party.

According to people familiar with her early plans, she initially explored a political journey as an Independent, outside established organisations, before a survey conducted by her small team concluded that independent politics offered little realistic pathway to power in the current electoral landscape. When an opportunity emerged within Vijay’s rapidly expanding movement, she accepted it.

Her friends often sit and laugh at one detail from her transition period. Before joining TVK, they say, she was not a Vijay fan. Like many converts in politics, she adapted quickly to the language of her new political home. If Tamil Nadu politics remains a theatre of fandom, Keerthana learned its vocabulary fast.

Today she routinely speaks in the idiom of a party built around a charismatic leader while simultaneously trying to establish an identity of her own. That balancing act may define her political future. For now, she is one of the youngest ministers in Tamil Nadu and perhaps among the youngest Industries Ministers anywhere in India.

Challenges ahead

The portfolio itself is unforgiving. Factories, ports, logistics corridors and foreign investment flows rarely reward enthusiasm alone. They demand administrative depth, political negotiation and an ability to convert announcements into functioning projects.

When challenges are greater for a minister who is still introducing herself to much of the bureaucracy she now supervises, her well-wishers argue that her lack of conventional political baggage may be an advantage. Unlike many second-generation politicians educated for leadership from childhood, Keerthana belongs to a generation shaped by fellowships, consulting assignments, campaign technology, social media and policy networks.

Her worldview appears less ideological than managerial. Officials accompanying her described the South Korea trip as a signal of continuity, confidence and commitment to industry. It may also be a signal of something else.

Tamil Nadu politics has long been dominated by men who spent decades climbing party ladders before entering government. Keerthana belongs to a generation trying to arrive through a different door. Whether that experiment succeeds remains uncertain. The social media clips will continue. The memes will continue. The scrutiny will continue.