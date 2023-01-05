Politics | Sidelined M M Joshi acknowledged by BJP, Modi on birthday: ‘Contribution monumental’

BJP leaders extended their wishes to veteran party leader, erstwhile party president and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday Thursday and said his role in strengthening the party was “monumental”.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “A fine scholar and distinguished statesman, his passion towards service, education and preserving Indian culture is exemplary. His role in strengthening BJP is monumental. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Wishing Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “His struggle to strengthen the party and his selfless and dedicated work in bringing education revolution while being the education minister are unforgettable. I pray to God for his good health and long life.”

Party president JP Nadda said, “Hearty birthday greetings and best wishes to senior BJP leader, former Union Minister, Padma Vibhushan respected Shri Murli Manohar Joshi ji. As a dedicated politician, your contribution to nation building is exemplary. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life.”

Calling Joshi “a guide”, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “ I wish to god that you be healthy and live long.”

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Joshi’s “selfless service towards the nation always inspires us to build a self-reliant India.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Happy Birthday to Educationist, Senior Politician, Former Union Minister Shri Murli Manohar Joshi. I pray that God bless you with good health and peace.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to popular mass leader, inspiration to innumerable workers, senior member of BJP family.”

Extending his wishes, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “May Lord Shriram’s blessings shower on you continuously; May you always be healthy, live long and may your blessings remain like this on all of us, this is what I pray.”

In 2020, Modi had met Joshi at his residence on the day and said the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. He also prayed for Joshi’s long and healthy life.Modi said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years. “Like me, several karyakartas (workers) learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable,” Modi added.

A prominent leader named in the Babri Masjid demolition — he was acquitted in September 2020 — Joshi held several high-profile posts in the BJP, including as HRD Minister in the A B Vajpayee government.

In August 2014, citing age as a reason, the BJP dropped Joshi among with veterans L K Advani and Vajpayee from the party’s parliamentary board, its highest decision making body. The trio had occupied the top rung of its leadership since the formation of the party in 1980. Joshi was subsequently made part of the Margdarshak Mandal along with other senior leaders “to guide the party”.

In 2015, when the BJP had lost the Assembly elections in Bihar, senior leaders of the party, including Joshi had criticised the debacle and said the party had not learnt from the Delhi polls held months prior, when the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had come to power. The Indian Express noted at the time, “He (Joshi) got the short shrift under the present leadership, which forced him to vacate his constituency, Varanasi, and contest from Kanpur. He was later included in the party’s Margdarshak Mandal. At present, he has little moral authority or political clout in the party, not even in his home state where he was once a towering figure. While today’s statement will create strong ripples in the party, his individual outburst may not have made much impact.”