scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

#Politics| Rivals to allies, wishes pour in for birthday boys Stalin, Nitish Kumar

From PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, leaders across the political spectrum wish the Tamil Nadu and Bihar CMs on their birthday.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin turned 70, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turned 72 on Wednesday. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
#Politics| Rivals to allies, wishes pour in for birthday boys Stalin, Nitish Kumar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin sharing their birthdays on March 1, wishes poured in for the chief ministers from across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the duo, praying for their long and healthy life. Kumar, who turned 72 on Wednesday, had a fallout with the BJP after he walked out of their alliance and formed a government with the Opposition parties in Bihar.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, too, wished the same for Kumar and Stalin, tweeting his wishes in Hindi and Tamil, respectively. Lavishing praises on Kumar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also greeted both chief ministers. In his bid for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met both Kejriwal and Yadav on a visit to Delhi shortly after he formed the government with the Grand Alliance last year after quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, wished the DMK supremo with whom the Congress shares power in Tamil Nadu, calling Stalin his “dear brother”.

Also Read
B S Yediyurappa, bengaluru news, indian express
Yediyurappa out, central BJP firms up new strategy: Direct line to seers ...
AAP govt under pressure, BJP lays out a Punjab plan, with message of 'gov...
Karnataka BJP
AAP Karnataka vice-president, ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP
As Cong treads cautiously over Sisodia arrest, Ajay Maken attacks AAP on ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, too, wished his “comrade” Stalin, stating, “Your efforts to strengthen Kerala-Tamil Nadu bonds are deeply appreciated. Standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, you’ve won hearts across the country. Wishing you happiness, health and success!”

Superstar Rajnikanth also wished Stalin. Stalin, on his part, extended greetings to Kumar. “Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Bihar and in upholding the secular, federal character of India,” he said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:38 IST
Next Story

Maruti Suzuki total wholesales rise 5% in February to 172,321 units

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close