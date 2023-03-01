Politics| Rivals to allies, wishes pour in for birthday boys Stalin, Nitish Kumar

With Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin sharing their birthdays on March 1, wishes poured in for the chief ministers from across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the duo, praying for their long and healthy life. Kumar, who turned 72 on Wednesday, had a fallout with the BJP after he walked out of their alliance and formed a government with the Opposition parties in Bihar.

Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri @NitishKumar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, too, wished the same for Kumar and Stalin, tweeting his wishes in Hindi and Tamil, respectively. Lavishing praises on Kumar, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also greeted both chief ministers. In his bid for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met both Kejriwal and Yadav on a visit to Delhi shortly after he formed the government with the Grand Alliance last year after quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, wished the DMK supremo with whom the Congress shares power in Tamil Nadu, calling Stalin his “dear brother”.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, too, wished his “comrade” Stalin, stating, “Your efforts to strengthen Kerala-Tamil Nadu bonds are deeply appreciated. Standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, you’ve won hearts across the country. Wishing you happiness, health and success!”

Superstar Rajnikanth also wished Stalin. Stalin, on his part, extended greetings to Kumar. “Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Bihar and in upholding the secular, federal character of India,” he said.