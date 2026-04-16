Black flags, burning ‘Bills’: Why Stalin casts delimitation protest as reigniting ‘flames of resistance’ in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday escalated his confrontation with the Union government over the proposed delimitation exercise, hoisting a black flag and burning a representational copy of the delimitation Bill, which he called the “black law”, in the western Tamil Nadu town of Namakkal, hours before Parliament convened for a special session in New Delhi.

Dressed in black while campaigning for the DMK-led alliance’s candidates ahead of the April 23 Assembly election, Stalin transformed an election stop into a protest against the proposed exercise, and urged households, shops and party offices across Tamil Nadu to fly black flags for three days. By afternoon, such flags had appeared at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, at the Gopalapuram residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, and at offices of allied parties.

“Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a statement. “Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law.”

The phrase “black law”, often used in Indian politics to describe legislation viewed as unjust, signalled the sharpest stage yet in Stalin’s campaign against delimitation — the periodic redrawing of parliamentary constituencies. Southern states fear that if seats are redistributed primarily by population, regions such as Tamil Nadu, which curbed population growth, could lose relative political weight in Parliament while northern states gain influence.

Stalin has spent months attempting to elevate the issue from procedural debate to a defining question of federal fairness. On Tuesday, he issued what he described as a “final warning” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Tamil Nadu would “rise” if its representation were diminished. On Wednesday, he convened party district leaders and called for statewide black flag protests. Thursday’s demonstration marked the move from rhetoric to street mobilisation.

He has framed the dispute not as a regional grievance but as a constitutional test: of whether states that followed national priorities on education, health care and family planning should be penalised politically for doing so.

In Namakkal, Stalin invoked one of the most potent memories in Tamil political history — the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1950s and 1960s that reshaped state politics and helped propel the Dravidian movement to power. “Then, the fire of resistance against Hindi imposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi,” he said, adding, “Today, I have reignited that fire.”

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The comparison was deliberate. For the DMK, the party’s agitational past is political capital, and the evocation of past struggles allows Stalin to cast the delimitation fight as the latest chapter in a longer contest over language, identity and state autonomy.

Yet delimitation has not emerged organically as a dominant issue in the ongoing poll campaigns. Inflation, welfare delivery, employment and local alliances remain more immediate voter concerns. That reality may help explain why the DMK has embraced the issue so forcefully: it offers the party a larger ideological battlefield on which it is most comfortable — defending Tamil interests against what it portrays as central overreach.

There is precedent for that strategy. During the farm law protests, the Citizenship Amendment Act debate, and the long-running dispute over the NEET medical entrance examination, the DMK positioned itself as the principal institutional opponent of measures it labelled anti-people or anti-state. In each case, the party sought to project itself as the political force willing to confront Delhi when others hesitated.

By seeking to turn the question of delimitation into a statewide protest involving black flags and Bill burnings, Stalin appears to be making a similar wager: that even if the issue is complex, the symbolism is clear.

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The Centre has said southern states would not lose seats, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah previously assuring that no state in the South would see representation reduced. But Stalin has dismissed those assurances as ambiguous and insufficient without a formal commitment in Parliament.