Miya Museum: 3 linked to it held, charged under UAPA in Assam

A day after the authorities sealed a ‘Miya Museum’, set up with the aim of preserving the culture and heritage of Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam, the state police Wednesday arrested three persons associated with the private initiative.

The three have been charged, among other sections, under the anti-terror legislation UAPA. Police said the charges were unrelated to the setting up of the museum, which was sealed on Tuesday, two days after its inauguration.

The three arrested include All Assam Miya Parishad president M Mohar Ali, in whose house in Dapkarbhita area of Goalpara district the museum was set up; its general secretary Abdul Baten Sheikh, who was held from his residence in Alamganj, Dhubri district; and Tanu Dhadhumia, who launched the museum and was arrested from Dibrugarh.

Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy told The Indian Express that Ali was arrested in connection with a case registered in Nalbari district. The museum had been sealed on the grounds that it was set up in a house allotted to Ali under the PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin).

“We have simply facilitated the arrest, we don’t have details of the case. It was an inter-district matter,” Reddy said, adding that it had nothing to do with the Miya Museum issue.

Sources said all three had been brought to Nalbari district over a case registered at Ghograpar Police Station, and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



While police superintendent of Nalbari refused to comment, Special Director General of Assam Police G P Singh took to Twitter to say the three were charged with waging or attempting to wage war against India under Sections 120 (B), 121, 121(A), 122 of the IPC, read together with Sections 10/13 of the UAPA.

“Further investigation and interrogation would be carried out about their association with AQIS/ABT,” the Special DGP tweeted.

Recently, four private madrasas in Morigaon, Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts of Assam had been demolished over alleged involvement with these two terror outfits – al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and Ansarullah Bangla Team. Three of these four were demolished by government authorities while officials claimed that the fourth had been pulled down by the people themselves.

Miya Parishad chief advisor Giasuddin Hazarika told the media that they were “still unaware” as to why the authorities had sealed the museum or arrested Ali. Hazarika added that he had told the Parishad to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before launching the Miya Museum, and apprise him of their concerns.

Both the Congress and All India United Democratic Front questioned the arrests, saying action against someone “trying to uphold culture” is “an example of the politics of domination and communal divide”.

The AIUDF is seen as the voice of Bengali-origin Muslims in the state, who are often derided as illegal immigrants or “Bangladeshis”, and referred to derogatorily as Miyas.

AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam told The Indian Express that though his party doesn’t support the idea of a Miya Museum – the Miya Parishad had said it wants to set up several more — arresting someone for putting a few items on display to showcase culture was unnecessary.

“Earlier there was Miya poetry and now Miya Museum. We should find out the roots of these. We are all Assamese and we don’t support further division into sub-groups like Goria Muslims, Miya Muslims and the like,” Islam said. However, he added, this was another example of the BJP government always raising “caste, region, community, religion and such issues”.

Walking a tightrope in Assam where the BJP targets the AIUDF as anti-national, Islam suggested that the Miya Muslim exercise could be “a BJP handiwork”. “Miya Muslim, Assamese Muslim… the government is trying to break Muslims in this way… They (the BJP) want masala. PM Modi says Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, but something entirely different is being done here”, he said.

“If they (the Miya Parishad) tried to preserve cultural rights, which IPC rule did they violate? It’s a fundamental and Constitutional right… If anyone has put a langol (plough) in a museum, what’s there to put them in jail for?” Islam said.

The Miya Parishad had displayed in the museum items used generally by members of the community, such as lungi, langol, pitha (a form of rice cake), and some farming equipment. Questioning the same after the sealing of the museum, CM Sarma said these items did not belong to the community but were “Assamese”. “Only the lungi is theirs.”

With the government also stating that it would probe the funding behind the Miya Museum, the AIUDF leader said such questions were “surprising”. “Nothing in the museum is worth more than Rs 5,000. These are normal items of daily use.”

The Congress criticised the arrests as “an effort of religious polarisation”, and an attempt to blow up the issue. “It’s a free country. Anybody can keep their forefather’s things and call it a museum. From what I have heard, the CM too has reacted on the issue. There are other serious things a CM must ponder about and act upon,” Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, listing issues like Assamese not being compulsory in state civil service, halting of Assamese language radio broadcast from Upper Assam, as things Sarma should take up.

At the same time, Saikia said, it was true that some agricultural and fishing tools displayed in the Miya Museum and claimed as part of Miya culture were not exclusive to it and should not be claimed as such.

Miya Parishad president Mohar Ali had said they hoped that once visitors came to the museum, they would know that the community had a lot in common with other groups in Assam.