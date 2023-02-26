‘Mitra ka saath, mitra ka vikas’: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi, BJP on Adani issue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Sunday attacked the BJP government at the Centre by suggesting its ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan should have actually been ‘Mitra ka saath, mitra ka vikas’, in a dig at Prime Minister Modi over his alleged proximity to businessman Gautam Adani. She also alleged that the Centre was suppressing the judiciary and the media, and harassing Opposition party leaders with Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids.

Speaking at the Congress’s Plenary Session in Raipur, Priyanka said, “They (BJP) say ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ (development for all) but (carry out) ‘Mitra ka saath mitra ka vikas’ (promoting friend and friend’s development). The Congress has been targetting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP ever since Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations surfaced triggering Adani Group share crashes.

“Who is getting chances? All small businesses are gone. Farmers earn Rs 27 per day, while Adani earns Rs 1,600 crore. But the youth are unemployed. All government-related projects are given to Adani. Over 1 lakh labourers committed suicide in three years but Adani’s wealth increased by 13 times. No money for the old pension scheme (OPS), unemployment is an issue, and farmers are facing financial issues. But banks gave 80,000 crore loans to Adani. All BJP people speak for Adani. Nobody listens to the poor. You have lost government wealth but are not doing anything for the commoner. Please see the reality. See who works in your favour when they come to power,” she said.

“I have come to Chhattisgarh for the first time. (Chhattisgarh CM) Bhupesh Baghel ji invited me many times. But I am feeling very happy to be here today. I had heard about Chhattisgarh’s beauty, culture and tradition from my grandmother Indira ji but now I have witnessed it,” she said.

“I went to Sirpur. There, I saw the Shivji temple and also saw tribal traditions and people’s unity. Their culture has deep roots in secularism. Our Constitution also believes in the same. We all come together from diverse backgrounds to make India a great country. What is our Constitution? It is based on collective tradition. We all say we are fighting to save the Constitution, but what does that mean for all of us, women, children?”

She added, “Firstly, it talks about equality and safeguarding equality irrespective of where you come from. The law is equal. So if the Constitution is made weak, then (BJP) leaders get a chance to do partiality and injustice. Women must be treated equally. The Constitution gives equal opportunity to all. So if you want to rise in life, you must get equal opportunities. We should be able to lead our lives with dignity, have the choice to choose our religion and have the freedom to lead our own way of life.”

“One needs to understand what is going on (in the country). The (BJP) government is suppressing the media. The media cannot do their work. They (The Modi government) pressure the judiciary. They also suppress voices in Parliament. Congress wants discussions on important issues, but Parliament does not even record our (Congress leaders) voices.”

“ED and IT raids are taking place in Chhattisgarh. This is because the government and CM (Baghel) of Chhattisgarh are doing good work and it is being seen across the country. They (BJP) want to show that (Congress) government is not good for you but you know what good work has been done. We will not give in under any pressure. They send agencies. Try to suppress us. They know we will win again and hence they are doing this. Everyone will have to understand the reality of this nation,” she said.

“Elections are coming. Many things will come before your eyes. They will talk about religion and community. I appeal to you to ask them about yourself. Ask BJP what they did for you. Please vote based on the work done. Undoubtedly, the (state) government is working in your favour. No other state has done as much work they have done,” she added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lauded Congress’s decision to give reservations to Scheduled Caste, tribes and women in their amended Constitution. We empowered farmers through Godhan Nyay Yoja and Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna. Nowhere in India is such work done. Everybody is benefiting from government schemes.” Baghel asked the public to raise their hands in support, and the crowd obliged.

Mallikarjun Kharge, party president of Congress, said, “We brought the Bhilai steel plant…at that time, what was Modi ji’s age? He was five years old. The BJP is reaping the benefits of our good work. Jawaharlal Nehru ji brought industries and irrigation. How many public sectors did you (BJP) bring up? Give me one example! The Modi government instead sold the public sector.”

Kharge added, “The BJP peddles false propaganda. If an eagle is flying, they say a buffalo is flying. He talked about giving crores of jobs..where are the jobs? You call us foreign agents. We have sacrificed our lives for this country and gone to jail. How many from RRS went to jail or were sentenced to death? And they tell us they are desh bhakt; who are we then? We brought 28 crore people above the poverty line. They took people below the poverty line.”

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam said, “They (BJP) are selling the country. Modiji khud bhi kha rahe hai doston ko bhi khila rahe hai (Modi is doing corruption and his friends too). Hence the Congress must be brought to power in 2024. Ram bhakts of the BJP do not understand the language of love. They play divisive politics.”