MHA to focus Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav around Netaji life, work

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week from January 17 (Tuesday) to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary. A host of activities will be organised till January 23 in Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to remember Netaji’s life and work.

“The MHA’s Iconic Events Week is an ode to the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in India’s struggle for freedom. It is a remembrance of his high ideals and a moment for all the country to draw inspiration from the lives of our freedom fighters,” said an official with the ministry.

The events will be held in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police organisations, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration, and the state governments of Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal at locations which are related to Netaji’s life and work.

“An array of activities celebrating Netaji’s immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle have been planned to be held throughout the week in all the locations,” the officer said.

In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), the programmes have been designed to promote large-scale public involvement in all the events, so that the citizens can take inspiration from our national heroes and carry forward the great ideals that they stood for, the officer said.

A grand mega event will be organised at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Netaji hoisted the Tricolour on December 31, 1943 for the first time on Indian soil, much before India attained Independence.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture, and achievements.

Advertisement

“India has a rich and glorious history, which is replete with stories of unprecedented bravery, valour, sacrifice, penance, wars, and victories of our heroes. One of such great sons of Mother India was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose whose contributions to the Independence movement has inspired generations of Indians and inculcated a sense of pride amongst the countrymen,” the officer said.