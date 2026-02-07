‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan: ‘Centre is silent on Kerala high speed rail as LDF govt has done RRTS stunt’ 

Last month, veteran technocrat and BJP leader E Sreedharan revived his earlier proposal for a high speed rail corridor linking the northern and southern ends of Kerala, claiming that this project worth Rs 1 lakh crore was under consideration by the BJP-led central government. Days later, the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet gave an in-principle approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the state after abandoning its earlier pet proposal of the semi-high speed K-Rail or Silver Line project, for which it cited a lack of backing from the Centre.

Last Monday, Sreedharan, 93, opened an office for the proposed high-speed rail project in his home town Ponnani in Malappuram district. He is popularly known as “Metro Man” for his groundbreaking work in transforming public transport in India, especially his work with Delhi Metro and Konkan Railways. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sreedharan speaks on a range of issues, including his proposal, the Centre’s role and the Left government’s “neglect” of his projects. Excerpts:

Why is the Union government silent on your proposed high speed rail project?

The Union government has deliberately deferred announcement on the project only because the Kerala Budget, presented on January 30, announced RRTS and allocated Rs 100 crore for it. If the state government had not announced RRTS, the high speed corridor would have figured in the Union Budget. If the corridor was also announced (by the Union Budget), it would have led to a clash. RRTS is only a political stunt. If the state Budget was silent on the RRTS, the Union government would have stated that we are going to take up the (high speed) project. The Union Railways Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) has given me all support and told me to go ahead with the project.

Under your leadership the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) implemented Kochi Metro. What happened between you and the Kerala government later?

After this government (LDF) came to office (in 2016), I had stopped all my work. When they came to power, we (DMRC) were going ahead with light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and other railway projects including a high speed corridor. This government did not want DMRC to do further works. They had taken the position that DMRC is unnecessary and that they can manage the projects independently.

Why did the LDF government take such a position?

That I joined the BJP is not the only reason. Much before that. If DMRC and I do the work, they will not get even a single rupee. If the work is entrusted to someone else, the ruling party can make money through awarding contracts. That is why I was sidelined. In the Kochi Metro project, DMRC handled the work, and the ruling party did not get a single rupee. After the first phase of Kochi Metro was completed, the extension work was also entrusted to DMRC. We had started the work and awarded the contracts. But when they (Left government) came to power, they stopped our work, saying that from now on they will handle it themselves.

Could a government that has undertaken numerous infrastructure development projects adopt such a stance?

Can you point out a single project that this government can claim to have executed as their own. Instead, they are now claiming credit for projects implemented by others. What tangible progress has the state seen over the past ten years? If Kerala government has allotted Rs 5,000 crore for land acquisition in the national highway project, the Centre has set apart Rs 50,000 crore.

You have mooted the high speed rail corridor proposal in 2023-24. Why was it not taken up by the state government?

Due to political reasons. I am with the BJP. If the corridor project is taken up, the government thinks that credit will go to BJP. In 2024, I discussed the project with the Chief Minister (Vijayan), who felt the proposal was better than K-Rail. A week later, the CM dispatched two senior officials, who met me here (at Ponnani) to discuss the high speed corridor. I told them that the state must inform the Centre that we (Kerala) are going to abandon K-Rail. I asked them to withdraw the cases related to the K-Rail protests. They went back, but nothing happened since then. The state did not show any interest in the project.

Why did you revive your proposal?

Last month, I met the Railways Minister (Vaishnaw) to discuss the project, he asked for the DPR (detailed project report). I told him that if the DPR could be entrusted to DMRC, I will be there with the project. Considering that I am principal advisor to DMRC, the Minister agreed to that and announced that DMRC will get the DPR done for the Kerala project. I had met the DMRC managing director on the same day and they were also happy about it.

What is the roadmap for the high speed rail project?

I have already opened an office here. Before the onset of monsoon in June, we have to complete the field work, mainly fixing the alignment and finding elevation of the track. The Minister has given nine months for the DRP, but we will complete it in six months. We are awaiting orders from Railway Board and DMRC. The Board has to issue an order entrusting the DPR to DMRC, which in turn will issue another order handing over that responsibility to me.

Would it be possible for you to take this project forward without the state government’s support?

Once I get the orders from Railway Board and DMRC, I will move the state government, which will have to issue a notification. State support is essential. At the same time, we will explore whether the existing notification for K-Rail is sufficient or not. If the project does not suit them (state government), they can create problems at the party level and prevent the work from being carried out. That is a possibility. Even otherwise, the project can be taken forward, as this is a Railways project.

Do you have any plans for having an all-party meeting over the project?

I do not plan to convene meetings with political parties. We do not intend to seek support from political parties. We will engage directly with the public and meet people who are affected by the project. We will carefully listen to the issues they raise and take time to study concerns that impact the public.

What is your assessment of the RRTS project?

This is a foolish idea. I don’t know who has conceived it, anyway not those associated with the Railways. I heard that the project has got sanction from the Union Urban Development Ministry. But that will not be enough because their project (RRTS) is not confined to any particular city or urban area. The Urban Ministry does not have the authority to approve a project of this scale. Only Railways can give sanction for it. The RRTS will run into serious hurdles and will not get the (Centre’s) approval.

At the age of 93, what keeps you motivated?

I am driven by the thought of what I can do for my state. During the Congress regime, I could do a lot of things. But this (Left) government shunted me out from the projects much before I had joined BJP.

Do you have regrets for having joined the BJP?

I have no regrets for having joined the BJP. I am driven by the thought to do something good for the people. Only the BJP can do it.