Mehbooba Mufti praises Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, PDP undecided on joining it in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but her party — the People’s Democratic Party — remained undecided over joining the yatra when it enters the Union Territory from Punjab next month.

Gandhi has undertaken the journey to strengthen the legacy of the country, which is “secularism, brotherhood, freedom and democracy”, Mehbooba said in reply to a question about the yatra.

“We salute him (Rahul Gandhi) for having shown the courage to undertake the yatra at a time when this legacy of the country is bring weakened by the present government,” she said. “Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) had sacrificed his life for communal brotherhood and it is a good thing that Rahul Gandhi has undertaken the yatra to keep it up,’’ she added.

When her attention was drawn towards the Congress leader visiting the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the PDP leader said, “It has been the uniqueness of this country that one respects one’s opponents whether living or dead. Unfortunately, the present government has shaken all the foundations in the last eight years.”

Mehbooba did not respond to a question on whether she, like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, would join the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters UT at Lakhanpur in Kathua district next month.

Senior leaders in the PDP, when contacted, said the party was yet to take a decision on the matter. “It depends on how things shape up when the yatra enters J&K,’’ said a PDP leader. “We also have to see that our joining the yatra does not provide a tool to the BJP to damage the noble cause for which Rahul Gandhi has undertaken the 3,500-km cross-country march,” the leader said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will culminate in Srinagar – spanning a distance of over 3,500 km over the course of about 150 days.

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. (Express Photo) Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. (Express Photo)

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has already announced that he will join Gandhi’s yatra when it enters the UT, asserting that “unity and integrity of the country is need of the hour”.

The recently expelled leaders of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party — former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former minister Manohar Lal Sharma and former MLA Balwan Singh — have also expressed their willingness to join the yatra at Lakhanpur.

Sources said the yatra is likely to be received by politicians of various hues, except Sangh Parivar-affiliated organisations, in J&K. Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who had switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of 2014 Assembly elections only to float his own party four years later, is also keen to join the yatra in the UT.