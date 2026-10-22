Eight MLAs, one month: How a BJP ally was reduced to 1 legislator

With the regional Meghalaya party, United Democratic Party (UDP), being reduced to a single-MLA outfit from its position as the second largest party in the ruling National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition, its defector legislators said their switch to national parties like the BJP and the NPP would help them “deliver better” in their respective constituencies across the state, claiming that their priority was development.

Recently, the UDP, which had 12 MLAs in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, led by Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma, saw an exodus, with eight of them joining the BJP on September 23 and three UDP legislators submitting an application before Speaker Thomas A Sangma Monday seeking to merge with the NPP.

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The Speaker has already approved the merger of the eight rebel UDP MLAs with the BJP, which is also a constituent of the MDA. The UDP leadership has expelled from the party the three MLAs aiming to join the NPP. The Indian Express reached out to the NPP for a comment but did not receive any response.

In the 60-member House, the MDA has 51 legislators, with the NPP accounting for 33 MLAs.

Kyrmen Shylla, Khliehriat MLA who joined the BJP, said that since the BJP is ruling the Centre it would help in addressing key issues of Meghalaya. “We have five major demands, including issues such as coal mining in the state and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA). A party like the BJP, which is currently in power at the Centre, can solve these issues. They have assured us that these demands will be addressed and hence we decided to join the BJP,” Shylla told The Indian Express. “In the larger public interest it was necessary to merge with the BJP,” he added.

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These rebel MLAs have demanded the clearance for small-scale coal mining, which was banned in the state by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 over environmental concerns. They have also sought enactment of the amended MRSSA to tighten regulation of entry and settlement of outsiders in the state, which has been pending with the Centre.

“The BJP had been wanting to have a double-digit strength in the state Assembly for a long time. Now that the BJP has 10 legislators, it will not just benefit the party but the public in general. Ultimately people expect to see work done and if the BJP can fulfil it, then people will give the party more chances,” Shylla said.

Another MLA, who defected to the BJP and did not want to be named, said, “There were severe leadership issues within the UDP. We trust the BJP and they have promised us that major development work will be carried out in the state.”

Paul Lyngdoh, MLA from West Shillong, who is set to join the NPP, said while there were organisational issues within the UDP, the merger would help its MLAs deliver in their constituencies. “The effects will certainly be positive for Meghalaya. The state has suffered on many counts due to fractured mandates leading to instability and frequent change of guard. Now that we have consolidated, things will be much better,” Lyngdoh claimed.

A former UDP MLA, who requested anonymity, said that differing views and ideologies have historically created a barrier for regional parties to deliver even though they were united on paper.

“As regional parties, we contested elections unitedly and tried our best, but we failed. Under the prevailing scenario, it becomes difficult to strengthen any regional party. Fortunately, we have parties like the NPP which also has an identity in Delhi. On the other hand, while BJP has the second highest number of MLAs now, it is to be seen whether the defector legislators resonate with their constituencies or not,” the ex-MLA said.

Metbah Lyngdoh, the UDP chief who is also a Minister in the Conrad Sangma Cabinet, is now the sole MLA from his party. Despite repeated attempts, he could not be reached for a comment.

M. Kharkrang, Meghalaya BJP spokesperson, said, “Whichever party it is, development of the state is of utmost priority. With the passage of time, they (rebel UDP MLAs) realised that hardly any results are being achieved and it becomes very difficult for them to bargain for the state. That is why they have chosen a party which is also ruling the Centre. They will be able to work better for the people.”

The BJP’s expansion in the Northeast has been remarkable in recent years, with a slew of leaders and legislators from regional and national parties switching to its fold in different states.

In 2016, Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM, merged with the BJP along with his 32 MLAs from his then People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).