NPP will expand presence but no pre-poll alliance with BJP: Conrad Sangma

Buoyed over the results in the Manipur Assembly elections held earlier this year where it outperformed the Congress to emerge as the second largest party, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) is now preparing to extend its footprint in the Northeast. The party has, however, ruled out a pre-poll alliance with any political party, including the BJP.

The party will fight Assembly elections on its own in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya slated for early next year, Sangma said this in New Delhi on Saturday after the party’s national executive meeting.

He also said the party may field candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Even as the NPP is part of the NDA and a BJP ally, but has fought elections without a pre-poll alliance. In Manipur, despite being a BJP ally and a part of N Biren Singh-led BJP government, with its four winning MLAs all members of his cabinet, including its legislator Y Joykumar as Deputy CM, NPP fought the elections independently.

“We have been very clear that we will not have pre-poll alliances, with the BJP or any other political party. We have always supported the NDA and will continue to do so. But elections are about the identity of a political party, and it is important for us to fight them independently,’’ said the Meghalaya CM.

Sangma played down differences with the BJP on some issues, saying, “There will always be some problem in an alliance. That does not mean we are not in coalition or will not work with them. But we have to look out for the interests of our people and therefore have not shied away from raising specific issues which affect our people.’’

In the national executive meeting attended by representatives from nine states, discussions, among other things, were held on formation and strengthening of state units outside Meghalaya.

“We are the first party from the Northeast that has been recognised by the Election Commission of India as a national party. We will be fighting elections in Nagaland and Tripura, apart from Meghalaya. We will also consider fielding candidates in all states where elections are approaching, including Gujarat where we do have some presence. However, we will assess whether it is possible for us to field candidates in Gujarat,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, NPP leaders said that the time was ripe for the party to enter the political landscape in both Nagaland and Tripura. In Tripura, sources said the party may possibly be eyeing a post-poll alliance with its titular Maharaja and founder of the TRIPRA political party, former Tripura Congress president Pradyot Deb Barman. In Nagaland, there is vaccum since most MLAs from the opposition – Naga People’s Front — joined Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

“Especially in Nagaland, the current political alignments have created the space a new political party. And since our party is a regional party from the Northeast, and is largely tribal, we believe that we can strike a chord with the people of the state,’’said NPP insiders.