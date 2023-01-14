scorecardresearch
Meghalaya polls: Hand strengthened by defections, Sangma fields several turncoats

Amid frayed ties with ally BJP, NPP is contesting all 60 seats on its own this time. On Thursday, the party announced its first list of 58 candidates.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will once again contest from his constituency South Tura while Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong will try to retain Pynursla. (File)

Meghalaya’s ruling outfit National People’s Party (NPP) has released a list of 58 candidates for the coming Assembly elections that includes eight MLAs from other parties who switched sides last month. The Conrad Sangma-led party has been strengthened by a high number of defections from Opposition ranks in the past few weeks.

The NPP — which had earlier announced that it would contest all 60 Assembly seats — released the list on Thursday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will once again contest from his constituency South Tura while Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong will try to retain Pynursla.

In the past month, leading up to the elections, Meghalaya has witnessed mass crossovers, with a large number of sitting MLAs resigning and joining other parties. The NPP list includes MLAs who joined from other outfits as recently as this week, including former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Jimmy Sangma and Marthon J Sangma who will be contesting from Tikrikilla and Mendipathar respectively. They joined the NPP this week, as did MLA Samlin Malniang who joined from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party. Malniang will contest from the Sohiong constituency.

Senior Congress leader and former state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who resigned from the party and MLA last month will contest on an NPP ticket from her constituency East Shillong. Suspended Congress MLA from West Shillong, Mohendro Rapsang, and Congress MLA from Rambrai Jyrngam Kimfa Sydney Marbaniang who had joined the NPP along with Lyngdoh will also fight to retain their constituencies.

People’s Democratic Front MLAs Jason Sawkmie Mawlong from Umsning and Hamletson Dohling from Mylliem, who joined the ruling party this month, have also been given tickets.

Several other candidates joined the NPP last year. Among them, Nehlang Lyngdoh will contest from Khliehriat, Macdalyne S Mawlong from Nongpoh, Rocky Hek from Pynthorumkhrah, Grace Mary Kharpuri from Shella, Jasmine Lyngdoh from Nongthymmai, Allan West from Sohra, Kansing Lyngshiang from Mawkynrew, Limison D Sangma from Raksamgre, Abu Taher Mondal from Phulbari, and Stevie M Marak from Ampati.

As the NPP moves towards elections amid a frayed relationship with alliance partner BJP, and in the face of anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption, CM Sangma said at the party’s general election meeting, “I know the people want a strong government, I know the people of the state will repose their faith in the NPP so that the NPP will be able to form a single party government in 2023.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 06:00 IST
