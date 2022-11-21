Amid widening cracks in ruling Meghalaya alliance, NPP, BJP set to slug it out in polls

Battle lines have been drawn in Meghalaya between the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and its ally BJP for the Assembly elections slated for early next year.

The relations between the two allies in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) have been severely strained for the past several months, with the BJP recently daring Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to contest from the South Tura Assembly constituency in Garo Hills while claiming that people have made up their minds to oust the NPP from power.

Hitting back, CM Sangma has now declared that his NPP will fight the upcoming polls alone. “NPP has its individual identity. We shall contest the state Assembly elections next year alone. However, we have our support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and it will be continued. We have finalised 58 candidates out of 60 seats in the state Assembly,” he reportedly said.

Sangma refrained from making any comments on the BJP, which has been firing salvos at the NPP and its leaders and ministers over several issues including corruption.

Also Read | Sangma’s NPP to go it alone in 2023 polls

Bernard Marak, one of the two BJP MLAs in Meghalaya, who was arrested in July this year over charges of running a brothel, walked out of jail on bail last Friday. Daring Sangma to contest from the South Tura seat against Marak, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie claimed that the case against the BJP MLA was a “despicable political vendetta” for whistleblowing against alleged corruption in the government.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mawrie said the BJP high command has directed the state unit to contest from all 60 seats in the upcoming polls. He claimed his party would win “double digit” seats in the polls and would form the government by replacing the NPP. “Our central leadership has given clear direction that we are going to fight all 60 seats alone. It’s clear that we will have alliance with no party before the election, though we are in the coalition. Whatever might happen, will happen after the election,” he said, adding that the BJP has developed “significantly strong” organisation in the state now.

Mawrie said the BJP had contested 47 out of 60 seats and won 2 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. “We had then just started. We didn’t have the strength. Still we fought and won in 2 seats, lost narrowly and came second in four seats. We came third in seven seats in 2018. But now our party organisation is up to the mark. We have formed all district committees. We have all our polling booth committees ready for polls and have many aspiring candidates,” he said.

Advertisement

The BJP in-charge of Meghalaya Chuba Ao had earlier told the Express that the people would blame the saffron party if it continued to ally with the NPP despite knowing its alleged involvement in corruption.

Mawrie said, “We have all proofs and evidence (on corruption against the NPP) and have furnished the same to our central leadership. Things were highlighted in line with CAG report. We have filed RTI applications. Information we are getting are certified copies signed and sealed by concerned officers. Our central leaders are well aware of what is going on here.”

Meanwhile, on the growth of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state following 11 Congress MLAs’ defection to the TMC last year, the CM dismissed any possible challenge from the TMC in the polls, although he described it as the “main Opposition party”.

Advertisement

“Trinamool Congress became the main Opposition party here after Congress MLAs joined the party. The Opposition was not united earlier and Trinamool has factions now as well. I don’t feel they will produce any good result in the elections next year,” Sangma said.

During his visit to Tura last Friday, TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee charged that the MDA government was “inefficient” and that the TMC was the “only credible alternative” for Meghalaya.

“Our dedication and determination to serve the people of Meghalaya will strengthen with each passing day. The people of Meghalaya have been subjected to tremendous torture for the past 4.5 years. MDA government, your end is near and the thunderous support of people for us speaks for itself. We are prepared, with all our forces, to oust the incumbent government and usher in a new dawn”, Banerjee said.