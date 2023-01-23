Meghalaya: Lone NCP MLA Salen Sangma switches to Congress

Ahead of Assembly elections slated for February 27, defections are rife in Meghalaya. After five sitting MLAs —including a minister—joined the regional United Democratic Party last week, Monday saw lone Nationalist Congress Party legislator Salen Sangma join the Congress.

A former Congressman, Salen won West Garo Hills district’s Dalamgiri constituency in 2008 for the party. However, in 2013 he won as an independent from Gambegre (also in West Garo Hills district). In 2018, he won the same seat for the NCP, of which he was also appointed state president the same year.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP, which was co-founded along with former Lok Sabha speaker and former chief minister P A Sangma, was popular in Meghalaya until he broke away in 2013 and formed the National People’s Party. The NPP is now leading the coalition government with P A Sangma’s son, Conrad Sangma, at the helm.

After joining the party, Salen told reporters that the Congress was “a bigger platform than the NCP”. “With the NCP, I was totally alone. I was stuck and could not spread my wings. With Congress, the ‘I’ will become a ‘we’ and together we can do something with the people of Meghalaya…which is my main aim,” he said, adding that the Congress “still had a vote bank” in the hill state.

Also Read | TIPRA Motha starts merger talks with IPFT in Guwahati

The Congress, once a formidable force in the state, has been trying hard to launch a campaign. Salen’s entry gives the beleaguered party a slight boost. Before his entry, the party was to face the polls with zero sitting MLA, after all its 17 MLAs deserted it, starting November 2021. Before the Trinamool Congress edged it out, the Congress was the principal Opposition in the 60-member Assembly.

The Congress has announced only 40 candidates so far, with many observers pointing out that it was struggling to find suitable nominees. Most among the 40 are fresh faces. The party is expected to announce at least 15 more candidates this week.