scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Meghalaya govt formation: UDP makes a U-turn, backs Conrad Sangma; PDF also joins in

Till Saturday, the UDP, the second-largest party with 11 seats, was trying to stitch up an alternative coalition government with regional outfits and Mukul Sangma’s TMC.

Letters of support from both parties were handed over to Sangma on Sunday night.
Listen to this article
Meghalaya govt formation: UDP makes a U-turn, backs Conrad Sangma; PDF also joins in
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After three days of drama, with separate political formations claiming they had the numbers to form the Meghalaya government, all speculation was put to rest on Sunday night as the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) extended support to the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) coalition.

Letters of support from both parties were handed over to Sangma on Sunday night. “Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people,” Sangma tweeted soon after.

Till Saturday, the UDP — which had emerged as the second-largest party with 11 seats — was trying to stitch up an alternative coalition government with regional outfits and Mukul Sangma’s Trinamool Congress (TMC). UDP leaders had also claimed that the party might sit in the Opposition if it was unable to cobble up the numbers. However, on Sunday, the party did a U-turn and threw its weight behind former ally NPP.

The Indian Express reached out to several UDP leaders but no one was available for comment.

On March 2, the results of the February 27 Assembly election threw up a fractured mandate. Hours after the results, the BJP, with two MLAs, extended support to the NPP, which had emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats. The following day, the NPP was able to secure the support of two more independent MLAs and two legislators from the Hill State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP). This took the post-poll alliance’s number up to 32, one more than the majority mark.

Also read |In Khasi-Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, people do not want NPP anymore: UDP leader

However, things did not go according to plan as the HSPDP unexpectedly issued a statement saying that it had not “authorised” its MLAs to “lend support” to government formation. This coincided with hectic politicking by the UDP — a constituent of the NPP-led government from 2018 to 2023 — and other parties to stitch up a “non-NPP, non-BJP” coalition.

Even as Sangma on Saturday confirmed that he had received a letter from the Meghalaya Governor inviting him and his party to form the government, the alternative political formation led by the UDP continued to claim it had the numbers. In parts of Shillong, pressure groups protested against the move of the two HSPDP MLAs to extend support to the NPP-led coalition — burning effigies of both and even setting fire to the office of one.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in London: ‘BJP wants India to be silent …Congress has inter...
Tripura CPM leader on BJP victory: 'They lost votes but won due to arithm...
Oppn divisions come to the fore: In letter to PM Modi, Congress, DMK, Lef...
'An exercise in fakery’: Opposition parties attack Bommai govt over Foxco...
Advertisement

However, after Sunday’s night development, Sangma is in a comfortable position to form the government for a second term, with the ruling coalition’s strength going up to 45 in the 60-seat Assembly. The Sangma Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony is slated to be held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend it.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 07:12 IST
Next Story

With Supreme Court order on EC appointments, a history of futile Opp dissent on picks for top posts

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close