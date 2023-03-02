scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Meghalaya Election 2023: Early trends show upper hand for ruling NPP; Cong finds itself in embarrassing position

CM Conrad K Sangma leading in the South Tura; state Congress president Vincent H Pala trailing behind NPP's Santa Mary Shylla in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi district. (PTI, file)
The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya was leading, while the B JP was ahead in 10 assembly segments, TMC in 9, Congress in 6, UDP in 4 and others in 9, according to the trends.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had overnight become the principal Opposition in the state after 12 Congress MLAs defected to it in November 2021, is putting up a decent fight, the Congress, which was the single largest party in 2018, has found itself in an embarrassing position. Even as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is leading in the South Tura seat against his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP, state Congress president Vincent H Pala is currently trailing behind NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

It may be recalled the exit polls had predicted that no party would cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly. As per the aggregate of the four exit polls, the NPP may end up with 20 seats, while the BJP, an NPP ally in power which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from 2 to 6.

Must read |In Meghalaya’s Sangma vs Sangma tussle, a hung House tomorrow could be BJP’s gain

Meanwhile, an interesting trend has emerged in Meghalaya with the newly-formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) leading in four seats, including Mawlai, one of the largest constituencies in Meghalaya. The VPP was formed just months before the election, and has fielded several first-timers with the stated aim of bringing “political change and to bring clean politics in Meghalaya.”

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:04 IST
