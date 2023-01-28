scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Meghalaya: Congress announces second list, to contest all 60 Assembly seats

Earlier this week, the party released the first list of 55 candidates, which included Shillong Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala.

Meghalaya elections 2023The polls for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Congress has released a second list of five candidates to contest in the upcoming Meghalaya elections, thereby announcing candidates for all 60 seats in the Assembly.

Also Read |Meghalaya polls: Regional player with ‘local aspirations’ poll plank, United Democratic Party confident of second coming

While all the five candidates declared Saturday are fresh faces, the candidate from Kharkutta, Chireng Peter Marak, is Tura NPP MP Agatha Sangma’s brother-in-law. He had resigned from the NPP and joined the Congress only this month.

After 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs switched over to the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and the remaining five deserted it for other parties in the run-up to the elections, the party — which was the largest Opposition party in the Assembly before November 2021— was set to enter the polls without a single sitting MLA. However, the lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA, Saleng Sangma, switched over to the Congress last week, and he has been fielded by the party from the Gambegre constituency which was declared in the first list.

The BJP, however, is yet to declare its candidates. Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said they are awaiting the approval of the central parliamentary committee of the party.

Also in Political Pulse |TMC fights ‘outsider’ tag with manifesto promising govt by people of Meghalaya, ‘not controlled by BJP’

“While we have requested that they announce it (the list) immediately, we are expecting it on January 31. Whether it is declared now or three days later doesn’t make a difference because we are very strong organisationally,” he said.

The polls for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 20:59 IST
