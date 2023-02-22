Meghalaya BJP chief: No one in the party tells us ‘don’t have that (beef)’. It is our lifestyle, BJP has nothing to do with it

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 27, the BJP is leading an aggressive campaign, fighting all 60 seats solo. The party’s state unit chief, Earnest Mawrie, speaks to The Indian Express about the BJP’s souring relationship with the National People’s Party (NPP)– the BJP was part of the NPP-led ruling alliance – its prospects this election, and the party’s “growing acceptability” in the Christian-majority state.

Edited excerpts:

The relationship with NPP seems to be souring further. The latest flashpoint was Prime Minister Modi’s rally at the P A Sangma stadium in Tura. The BJP has alleged that the Meghalaya government denied permission.

The entire episode is very condemnable. This stadium was funded by the BJP-led Central government… Imagine denying permission to the Prime Minister of the country. It is a big insult. Also, in no part of the compound or premise is it mentioned that the project was funded by the Centre under PM Modi. It’s only Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s name, his sister Agatha’s name and brother James’s name everywhere.

So, has it been an unhappy alliance of five years?

Because of their (NPP’s) unfaithfulness… they don’t have gratitude towards the Centre when all their schemes are funded directly by the Centre. They cannot hide their faces anymore … their (corruption) is exposed. It is high time that people in Meghalaya voted them out.

Did the arrest of BJP vice-president Bernard Marak last year make it worse?

No comment on it since the matter is sub-judice… but he (Marak) was released with no evidence against him. That shows some political vendetta was there.

Advertisement

Is the BJP better placed in Meghalaya this election?

In 2018, we contested 47 seats and won only two. This time, we are contesting all 60. Our ground surveys reveal that 20-25 per cent have accepted the BJP, because of the good work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But what about the party’s anti-Christian image?

That is propaganda raised by the Congress, the TMC and even the NPP. For nine years the government of India has been run by the party under the leadership of PM Modi in Delhi and not a single church has been attacked. Prime Minister Modi even met Pope Francis and invited him to Meghalaya. So they don’t have anything against Christians.

Advertisement

Also read | The other TMC face in Meghalaya: Khasi leader Charles Pyngrope

You recently said the BJP doesn’t have a problem with you eating beef…

In the Northeast, especially in Meghalaya, it (eating beef) is our culture and food habit… everybody has beef. So, no one in the party tells us ‘don’t have that (beef)’. It is the lifestyle of the people, the party has nothing to do with it

A hung Assembly is a likely outcome in Meghalaya. Which are the parties the BJP will be comfortable allying with if such a situation does arise post-election?

We are going to fight all 60 seats alone. Let us wait for March 2. We will have all double digits and we will form the government. But yes, if required, we will ally with a like-minded party, one which supports our stand of zero tolerance against corruption.