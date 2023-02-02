‘A party’s media perception is decisive. It swayed votes in MCD polls… we would have won’: BJP Delhi chief

In December, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dislodged the BJP from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which it had held on to for three terms. The AAP crossed the halfway mark in the polls, though not by much – with the BJP saving face by getting 104 wards to the AAP’s 134. Fresh off the state executive meeting of the BJP, working president Virendra Sachdeva, who took over after Adesh Gupta quit following the loss, reflects on the party’s performance, the strategy going forward, and his own future. Excerpts:

Why do you think of the BJP’s performance in the MCD elections?

Our performance cannot be called satisfactory, but it was not disappointing either. If you recall the atmosphere during the time of the elections, everyone was mainly of the opinion that the BJP would be wiped out. But it is clear to see that the hard work of our party workers and cadre proved all such forecasts wrong.

Do you think there were shortcomings in the way the previous presidents handled the party in the run-up to the elections?

Everyone gives their best performance when they get the president post. The unit’s previous leadership did its best like it was expected to. Like me, the ones after will also do their best. I reiterate — we would have certainly won if the political atmosphere and the party’s perception in the media was favourable.

*What do you mean by the perception of the party? How much of a role do you think this played in the BJP’s performance?

I certainly believe that we would have won had the party’s perception in the media been better. This bad perception played a role in swaying voters who were undecided till the last moment – and there is data to prove this. Our candidates lost an estimated 24 to 44 civic wards with a margin of less than 999 votes. A party’s perception – both in the mainstream and social media – plays a decisive role when it comes to politics. We will pay more attention to both in the future.

*The BJP’s entire senior leadership, including Chief Ministers, were in Delhi before the elections and they campaigned too. What was lacking in the party’s efforts?

The BJP treats each election as an important one. Delhi is a cosmopolitan city with citizens from all Indian states. As a result, party leaders from other states traditionally participated in campaigns in the city. Since the BJP is in power in so many states, it may appear like the party fielded senior leaders from across the country in the MCD polls, but that is not the case. Our campaign was simple.

*BJP Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda spoke about an app to track and assess the performance of office bearers. Could you elaborate?

We are in the process of introducing a Saral app that will require the party cadre to provide updates about the activities undertaken by them. This will be monitored by the party leadership.

The state unit’s district-level meetings will be underway between February 4 and 12. The app’s link will be shared then with party members down to the mandal level and will be followed by training modules to use the app.

Whatever a BJP member is doing will have to be updated on the app. Additionally, information about the party’s activities and central schemes that need to be communicated to citizens will be made available. Not only will it allow the dissemination of information from top to bottom but also the other way around. It will enable two-way communication right up to the level of the Prime Minister’s Office and back.

*What do you have in mind for the MCD if you manage to get a majority in the standing committee? What is your vision and what are your points of action?

If we get a majority in the standing committee yet again, our objective will be to ensure that Delhi becomes cleaner before the G20 summit. Work on reducing the size of the three garbage mountains in the city is ongoing and bringing them to half before the summit will be our priority.

We will also aim to encourage self-reliance in terms of livelihood through the immediate implementation of the food cart policy, among others. Our focus will also be on rolling out schemes from our manifesto that do not require significant expenditure.

*What is your assessment regarding your current status in the party? Do you think you will continue?

I was, am, and will always remain a party worker. I never thought that I will be given this responsibility. All my responsibilities, including the ones I have now and the ones that will be assigned to me in the future are all according to the leadership. This will continue.

*What is the way forward for the party in the 2024 and 2025 elections?

Strengthening each one of the over 13,000 booths in the city and getting every voter to exercise their franchise will be our core mantra. We have already started working towards securing a decisive win for the party in both elections.

The earlier panch parmeshwar initiative, which involved giving five party workers the responsibility for each booth on the heels of the elections, will begin very soon. Apart from that, the party will undertake a Janandolan Yatra for two months starting this March. Our party workers will be on cycles where there are bylanes and two wheelers everywhere else. They will take the achievements of the Centre to every nook and corner of the capital and eventually cover Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies.