Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Mayawati targets Akhilesh over jail visit, asks why SP chief is not meeting jailed Muslim leaders

SP defends Akhilesh’s meeting with Ramakant Yadav, hits back at Maya: ‘Why does she not question BJP govt?’

Mayawati’s sharp attack on Akhilesh regarding Muslims seems to be a move to win over  Muslim voters with an argument that SP was not concerned about them and was using them merely as a votebank. (Express File Photo)

Days after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav met party MLA Ramakant Yadav in Azamgarh district jail and accused the BJP government of lodging fake cases against Opposition leaders, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday questioned his visit and asked why he did not visit jails to meet arrested Muslim leaders.

“It is natural that there have been strong reactions on Samajwadi Party chief meeting party muscleman MLA Ramakant Yadav in Azamgarh jail and showing sympathy to him. It also reinforces the general perception that the Samajwadi Party shelters these types of criminal elements,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Ramakant Yadav, who is currently an SP MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh district, surrendered to a local court a few weeks ago in a 24-year-old case of attempted murder. Notably, he was with the BSP earlier and won from Azamgarh in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

“Also, is it unreasonable for various outfits and people to ask why the SP chief does not visit jails to meet Muslim leaders, even as he accuses the BJP government of implicating SP leaders in fake cases and lodging them in jail?” Mayawati added.

Mayawati’s sharp attack on Akhilesh regarding Muslims seems to be a move to win over  Muslim voters with an argument that SP was not concerned about them and was using them merely as a votebank. Mayawati had expressed such a view after the party’s debacle in this year’s Assembly elections in which SP-alliance got a majority of Muslim votes across the state.

In UP, both BSP and SP need to add Muslim votes to their traditional votebanks—Dalits and Yadavs, respectively—to win elections. “The BSP has become more aggressive on winning over Muslims after the SP lost Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls,” said a BSP leader.  Defending Akhilesh’s visit to Azamgarh jail to meet Ramakant, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Ramakant Yadav is an elected MLA and he has already declared the cases pending against him in his election affidavit. Akhilesh-ji had met Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and I was also with him. Party leadership always stands in support of party leaders and workers who face harassment. Party leaders meet them and their families and help them.”

“Instead of raising questions over the undemocratic actions of the BJP government, the BSP president targets the Opposition leaders,” the SP spokesperson said.

In May this year, Akhilesh visited Azamgarh jail to meet over a dozen party workers who were lodged in connection with the cases related to Assembly elections.  “Among them were Yadavs and other backward castes. But there was no Muslim,” said an SP leader in Azamgarh. Before that, Akhilesh had visited Varanasi jail to meet 28 SP workers who were lodged there in connection with election-related cases. “At least 16 of them were Muslims. Others were Yadavs, Mauryas, Patels and others. Once remaining workers are released, our party president (Akhilesh) will dine with them,” said SP’s Varanasi district unit president Sujeet Yadav.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:49:07 am
