scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Some reasons behind Mayawati's decision to back NDA's Vice Presidential pick Jagdeep Dhankar may include the Jat vote, the Muslim bogey and the BSP's shrinking space in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
Updated: August 5, 2022 2:31:47 pm
"In view of larger public interest and the party’s own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar," Mayawati said. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The ever-unpredictable Bahujan Samaj Party chief, Mayawati, has again gone her separate way from the rest of the non-BJP Opposition to back NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar for vice-president.

This comes days after the BSP said it would back the NDA’s Droupadi Murmu for president, instead of the Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

While, like Murmu’s win, Dhankar’s on August 6 is almost certain – given how the numbers are stacked, with the BSP’s 10 Lok Sabha MPs and one in the Rajya Sabha not likely to make a difference – the Opposition had been trying to send a message by bringing all non-BJP parties under one umbrella.

Officially, while announcing support to Dhankhar, Mayawati said: “It is well-known that due to the lack of a consensus between the government and Opposition for the post of the president… finally an election was held. Now as the same situation has developed, election will be held for the post of vice-president… In view of larger public interest and the party’s own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar….”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Some reasons behind Mayawati’s decision:

🔴 The Jat vote: Party leaders explained that by “BSP movement”, Mayawati was hinting at Dhankhar’s identity as a Jat. “Jats are OBCs in western Uttar Pradesh… Dhankars are also in significant numbers in Rajasthan, where Assembly elections are due next year. The BSP is focusing on Rajasthan, and party national coordinator Akash Anand (Mayawati’s nephew) has been touring there to prepare for the polls,” a leader said.

In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, the BSP had won six seats and 4% of the vote share. The party is hoping that support to Dhankhar will earn it additional votes of Jats, both in the state polls now and later in the Lok Sabha elections.

🔴 The Muslim ‘bogey’: On whether the BSP did not fear alienating the Muslims with its support to an NDA nominee, a party leader said: “Standing with the Opposition does not give one certificate of secularism. Remember, the Congress has tied up with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The BSP has its own identity and it is free to make a decision.”

🔴 The deprived card: The party leader said BSP voters understand that it is backing Murmu and Dhankhar as both belong to deprived sections of society. “The BSP cannot take a negative stand against representatives of deprived sections.” Murmu is a tribal, and the BSP’s main vote bank is Dalits.

🔴 Shrinking space: Sources said Mayawati also wanted to send the message that the BSP had its own identity and presence in national politics. Standing on the same side as the Samajwadi Party – its occasional partner but long-standing rival – is not going to help it revive in Uttar Pradesh, where it has shrunk alarmingly. With other parties taking the lead in picking the two Opposition candidates, and with few MPs and MLAs (it won 0 in UP this time) of own to dictate terms, Mayawati saw few gains for herself in going with the Opposition.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:29:51 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
How Congress' protest against inflation unfolded across country
Watch

How Congress' protest against inflation unfolded across country

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest
In Lok Sabha

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Shubhra Gupta writes

Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement