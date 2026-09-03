‘Needs more maturity’: Mayawati’s hint for fresh flip-flop on nephew Akash
Akash Anand was projected as Mayawati's political heir ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
A year after appointing him the party’s national convener, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday dropped hints of sidelining her nephew Akash Anand, saying he needs to become more mature and it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point. Akash was absent from a meeting of BSP’s national office-bearers in Lucknow on Thursday. His younger brother, Ishaan Anand, was present.
In a statement issued after the meeting, Mayawati said, “Just as respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji allowed his family members and other relatives to support in party work, but he was opposed to allowing them to contest elections or give them any position if the government was formed, I too remain firmly committed to that resolution. Acting on this, I have allowed Akash Anand to work in the party… However, Akash Anand still needs to be more mature in this matter. Until then, it would not be appropriate to give him significant party responsibilities. This is needed to avoid harm in the elections due to tactics used by opponents.”
In May last year, Mayawati elevated Akash as the BSP’s chief national coordinator. Three months later, she appointed him the party’s national convener, effectively the Number 2 in the party, signalling his formal rehabilitation within the party hierarchy after a public fallout.
Last month, as part of his re-launch in BSP, 31-year-old Akash addressed meetings of party workers in Hathras on August 10 and in Jewar on August 25. He also announced BSP candidates for the two assembly seats for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh election. Sources said the BSP had planned public meetings by Akash across the state in October-November, with an eye on the polls.
Akash Anand’s eventful BSP journey
The fresh setback marks the latest chapter in Akash’s eventful relationship with his aunt Mayawati over the past two years. Projected as her political heir ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he was entrusted with leading the BSP’s campaign, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.
However, in May 2024, after being booked for allegedly promoting enmity during a public rally in Sitapur ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Mayawati removed her nephew as BSP’s national coordinator and withdrew her earlier declaration naming him as political heir. He was also barred from campaigning.
Days later, Mayawati publicly accused Akash of acting under the influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, then a senior BSP leader, and said he had prioritised family interests over the party. Akash was briefly expelled from the BSP in March last year before being reinstated after he expressed regret and pledged loyalty to the party leadership.