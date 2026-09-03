‘Needs more maturity’: Mayawati’s hint for fresh flip-flop on nephew Akash

A year after appointing him the party’s national convener, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday dropped hints of sidelining her nephew Akash Anand, saying he needs to become more mature and it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point. Akash was absent from a meeting of BSP’s national office-bearers in Lucknow on Thursday. His younger brother, Ishaan Anand, was present.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Mayawati said, “Just as respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji allowed his family members and other relatives to support in party work, but he was opposed to allowing them to contest elections or give them any position if the government was formed, I too remain firmly committed to that resolution. Acting on this, I have allowed Akash Anand to work in the party… However, Akash Anand still needs to be more mature in this matter. Until then, it would not be appropriate to give him significant party responsibilities. This is needed to avoid harm in the elections due to tactics used by opponents.”