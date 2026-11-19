With an eye on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated for February 2027, BSP chief Mayawati and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who recently formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) with the AIMIM, are preparing to show their respective strengths through their separate public meetings in Lucknow. Both the leaders are looking to expand their support base beyond Dalit voters.

Aazad, who represents Nagina in the Lok Sabha, is seeking to woo Dalit voters who have shifted allegiance amid the BSP’s declining electoral fortunes over the past decade.

To demonstrate his support beyond his Lok Sabha constituency, he has chosen the Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Ground in Lucknow, a venue developed during Mayawati’s tenure as the UP chief minister.

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Spread over 51 acres, the ground is named after Ramabai, the wife of B R Ambedkar, and was developed specifically to host large public rallies. Mayawati last addressed a rally there on January 15, 2014, on her birthday, ahead of the then Lok Sabha elections.

Aazad has announced that he will hold the Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is also likely to attend it. However, filling this ground, which has a capacity of nearly eight lakh, will be a tough task for the ASP(KR).

Aazad’s challenge

Following the constitution of the SPM, the ASP (KR) is hoping to mobilise a larger number of Muslims for the rally.

Aazad has convened meetings of the district presidents of both the ASP(KR) and his Bhim Army outfit across UP to review preparations.

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The ASP(KR)’s UP chief Sunil Kumar Chittod claimed that the party was working to mobilise 10 lakh people for the rally. “People will come by trains and buses. Those living within a 50-km radius will come by cars, motorcycles and bicycles. People are contributing in every possible way, including providing groceries to feed those who will reach Lucknow a day before the rally,” he said, adding that the rally would be the party’s biggest political programme in Lucknow so far.

The ASP(KR) has also decided to deploy at least 20 buses in every Assembly constituency to ferry people to the rally and back. The ASP(KR) has already announced provisional candidates for 87 of the state’s 403 Assembly seats. However, following the formation of the SPM alliance with the AIMIM, the ASP(KR) has said that certain seats may be exchanged with its ally on the basis of caste and community calculations.

A senior party leader said the rally would primarily focus on the OBCs, Dalits and minorities, with an eye to counter the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“At least 50,000 invitations are being distributed in every Assembly constituency where the party has declared its candidates. Through this rally, we want to change the perception that Aazad is a leader confined to Nagina. Its success will establish him as a national leader,” the leader said.

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ASP(KR) vice-president Saurabh Kishore, who is the party’s provisional candidate from the SC-reserved Mishrikh constituency, said at least 50 buses had been booked to bring supporters from his constituency. Also, 200 buses had been arranged in Bijnor district, which encompasses the Nagina constituency.

BSP’s preparations

Seeking to revive its electoral fortunes, the BSP is also making elaborate arrangements for a major gathering at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal on December 6, the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Mayawati will address party workers and supporters at the event, titled Shradhanjali Suman Samaroh.

Located in the heart of Lucknow, the Ambedkar memorial is spread over 101 acres and has nearly twice the capacity of the Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Ground. The venue was also developed during Mayawati’s CM tenure.

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BSP sources said the party would deploy at least 80 buses in each Assembly constituency, with six functionaries from its sector units assigned to each bus to oversee mobilisation.

“If 50 people travel in each bus, the total would be more than 16 lakh from all 403 Assembly constituencies. Besides, people will come by trains and cars. Behenji (Mayawati) has strictly directed that everyone travelling by train must carry a valid railway ticket. People will start reaching Lucknow two days before the programme, and the party is making arrangements for their accommodation and food at the Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Ground,” a senior party functionary said.

He added that at least 1,000 other vehicles would be mobilised from every district.

UP BSP president Vishwanath Pal said the programme would be among the biggest political events in the state’s history. “The party has deployed teams at the booth and sector levels for the rally. People from all communities who follow Ambedkar and the BSP will participate in the event,” he said.

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The BSP has finalised more than 100 candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections, with their names being announced through public meetings in their respective constituencies.

Mayawati last addressed a public meeting in Lucknow on October 9, 2025, on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. The party had claimed that around five lakh people attended the gathering.