Masks back in Parliament, MPs cautioned about rising Covid cases

Amid concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in many countries, including neighbouring China, maks were back in Parliament on Thursday. Several members were seen wearing masks both in Parliament complex and in the two Houses. Those who did not have a mask were handed one by Parliament staff.

Notably, not only did Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya make a statement on rising Covid cases across the world and emphasised the precautions needed to be taken in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, even the Speaker and chairpersons of the two Houses appealed to members to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla entered the House wearing a mask and kept it on while he was in the Chair but not speaking. Addressing the House, he said, “Members, I wish to attract your attention towards the Covid 19 pandemic becoming active in many countries across the world. Given the past experience with the pandemic, we need to continuously remain alert and vigilant. Taking timely steps, the government too has advised following necessary safety measures. I urge all members that we follow these measures and wear masks. You must also contribute to spreading awareness of the issue. I am confident that the way the country scored victory over the pandemic through collective efforts, we will do so in future as well,” he said, adding that masks for all members were available at the gate of the House.

While papers were being laid on the table in the morning, Mandaviya even read his speech while wearing the mask.

Even in the Rajya Sabha, several members were seen wearing masks. Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and many on the treasury benches had their masks on when the day’s proceedings began at 11 am, which was not the case on Wednesday.

Addressing the House before taking up the listed business of the day, Dhankhar said: “I urge all the honourable members to be extra cautious about the surging COVID cases in the world. It is our ardent duty to set an example before our countrymen. India had overcome the challenges of Covid in the past due to coordinated efforts of the administration, doctors, healthcare professionals, and sanitation workers. Currently, the Covid situation is getting alarming. We need to be vigilant and take all precautionary steps, including wearing marks, use of sanitisers and social distancing.”

Mandaviya, in his address to both Houses of Parliament, urged states to increase community vigilance and increase the administration of precautionary doses of vaccines. He also requested members to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and create awareness about the same in their constituencies.

“I want the assistance of all parties and members in dealing with the pandemic. Members must spread awareness in their constituencies,” he said.