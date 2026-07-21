Martyrs’ Day revelations: Mamata remains crowd puller, ‘rebel TMC’ unimpressive, Congress springs surprise

The competing July 21 Martyrs’ Day programmes, the first since the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government took charge, across Kolkata laid bare the shifting political ground within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drew a large turnout despite recent setbacks and organisational turmoil, rival TMC factions struggled to mobilise support, even as the Congress surprised observers with a massive gathering.

Mamata’s rally near the Birla Planetarium witnessed thousands of supporters spilling onto adjoining roads through the afternoon. Not very far away on Mayo Road, the rebel TMC faction led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee saw a comparatively thin gathering. In Delhi, another breakaway group comprising 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Sudip Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), observed Martyrs’ Day at Rajghat.

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The annual July 21 rally commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing during a march to the then state secretariat Writers’ Building in 1993.

For nearly two decades after the TMC came to power, the event remained one of Kolkata’s biggest political mobilisations, bringing central parts of the city to a standstill.

This year, however, the commemorations were split across multiple venues. Following prohibitory orders imposed by the Kolkata Police in Esplanade, the Calcutta High Court allowed the TMC to hold its programme near the Birla Planetarium.

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The Ritabrata-led rebel faction was permitted to organise its event near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Maidan, while the Congress held its rally at the Shahid Minar grounds.

Mamata lashes out

Addressing supporters, Mamata invoked the Opposition INDIA bloc while targeting both the BJP and the rebel factions.

“I believe that those who have gathered here are the true wealth of Bengal. They are the greatest strength of our movement. Their commitment and courage cannot be measured by money or power. It is because of them that this movement continues to grow despite every challenge. No amount of intimidation, harassment, or political pressure can weaken our resolve. We have faced challenges before, and we will continue to face them with courage. As long as the people remain united, no force will be able to stop our struggle or silence our voice. Despite facing countless temptations, offers of money, humiliation and deprivation, they never abandoned us,” she said, adding that she will continue to travel across the state and remain among people.

Referring to the recent showdown in Delhi, Mamata said that running a government requires discipline and adherence to democratic norms. “Recent events in Delhi have shown how quickly situations can escalate during political confrontations. I have heard reports from Parliament that the circumstances became so tense that even the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had to alter his plans. These developments remind us that stability and democratic conduct must always be protected. If injustice and intimidation continue, our movement will remain on the streets,” she added.

Reiterating her commitment to the Opposition INDIA bloc, with which she has had an uneasy relationship, Mamata said, “On Rabindra Jayanti, I made it clear that I have no personal ego or bitterness towards anyone. Across India, we fight together as part of the INDIA bloc, and we do the same in Bengal. My priority has never been personal rivalry; it has always been the protection of democracy and constitutional values.”

Without naming individuals, Mamata also trained guns at her former party colleagues. “I want to tell those who have spent years in the TMC and later changed their stand that one day every mask will come off. Many have left because of the fear of agencies. Around 40,000 cases have been registered against our party workers. It is unprecedented,” she said.

Rebels target Abhishek

Even as Mamata slammed her ex-colleagues, her former associate Madan Mitra launched a scathing attack on her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, from the rebel TMC stage on Mayo Road.

Mentioning Abhishek’s name, he said: “The CM of Bengal did not make you a celebrity. Lakhs of Trinamool workers and supporters made you a celebrity. The money with which Abhishek travels on chartered flights is the money of lakhs of Trinamool workers. You come on foot, and we will lay our neck scarves at your feet.”

Mitra also had an appeal for Mamata. “I am giving Mamata Banerjee one month. Let go of Abhishek’s hand and hold the hands of grassroots Trinamool workers. Your party is the party of the grassroots; it is not Abhishek’s party,” he said.

TMC president Chandrima Bhattacharya also slammed the Mamata faction. “They (Mamata faction) should feel ashamed seeing our gathering. We do not have limits on the number of people attending but they will be in contempt of a court order if their strength goes beyond 2,500,” she said.

Congress surprises itself

Meanwhile, the Congress rally at Shahid Minar emerged as another talking point of the day, with thousands of supporters arriving from districts across the state. The large gathering left some party leaders too surprised.

“The crowd has overflowed beyond the Shahid Minar. The police are not allowing party workers to enter. Such a large gathering is a major success for the Congress. This is only the trailer; change will definitely come,” former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said 11 party workers were injured while travelling to the rally and had been admitted to the R G Kar Hospital. He also announced a series of programmes from August 9 to August 14, including street meetings, midnight flag hoisting on Independence Day, and a rally at Brigade Parade Ground between January 15 and February 15, which Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend.

Speaking at the event, national president of the Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib accused the TMC of being the BJP’s B-team. “The BJP is controlling the TMC. We do not fear (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. We will hit the streets and then see what happens,” he said.