‘Marathi Muslims’: Hemmed in by BJP, Shinde party, Uddhav Sena wields a new support base

As the Mumbai civic polls draw near, there is a new vote bank roiling Maharashtra politics. On October 22, the Uddhav Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana carried a front-page article saying “Marathi Muslims” were supporting the party. The BJP was quick to respond, accusing the party of appeasement. “The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Party wants to garner Marathi and Muslim votes, but it cleverly played with the words by calling them Marathi Muslims,” attacked Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

The Uddhav Sena’s new coinage is dictated by maths, and the changed political dynamics in the state where the party is trying to be both more “secular” than the BJP and more “Hindutva” than the breakaway Shinde Sena. Elections to the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which the Uddhav Sena has controlled for 25 years now, will be the first acid test of whether the voters buy its new avatar – particularly when the BJP that is ruling in both the state and Centre is determined to wrest the civic body. The election is also crucial for the Uddhav Sena as the battle is being led by its heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray.

While both the Congress and NCP have pledged alliance with the Uddhav Sena, for it to win, the party needs to not just hold on to its Marathi vote bank (some of it will be split between it and the Shinde Sena) but also add more. The party reckons this could be the Muslims.

While the Marathi vote bank is estimated to be around 26-30% of the population in Mumbai, the Muslims make up as much as 14-16%. Together, they add up to a formidable 40-46%.

In opposition will be the BJP’s traditional vote base of North Indians and Gujaratis. Their numbers are believed to be roughly 18-20% and 17-19% of the population, respectively. Besides, the BJP will hope to get a chunk of the Marathi votes through ally Shinde Sena.

The Muslims have softened towards the Shiv Sena, known once for its militant Hindutva. Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to join hands with the NCP and Congress to deny the BJP power after the 2019 Assembly elections went a long way towards that.

Saamana’s article was prompted by the ‘Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS)’ meeting Uddhav to pledge their support to the party. The article said the outfit was active in Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

MMSS president Fakir M Thakur told The Indian Express, “We have expressed our full support to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The manner in which Uddhav Thackeray was forcibly made to resign as CM has hurt us.”

Watching the developments closely, the BJP asked Uddhav to explain “the compromise with the Sena’s Hindutva ideology”, after earlier joining hands with the NCP and Congress. “They have come up with a new formula, Marathi Muslims. This is done to just mislead its own cadre,” a BJP leader said.

As a counter, the BJP has launched a ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ campaign, to present “the truth before Mumbaikars”. “Uddhavji seems to approve Marathi Muslim agenda, then why is he averse to Marathi Jain, Marathi Gujarati, Marathi North Indians, Marathi South Indians or even Marathi Hindu agenda?” Shelar said, adding that MLA Atul Bhatkalkar has been given the responsibility to head the Jagar Mumbaicha campaign.

The BJP leader linked it to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s lasting conflict with Shivaji, and said: “Is the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group trying to fulfill Aurangzeb’s unfulfilled dream of taking control of Maharashtra and the Marathi?… They are not concerned with appeasing their vote bank alone. For votes they are deceiving the Marathi Manoos now, and also the Muslims.”

Shelar also accused Uddhav’s party of going beyond politicisation based on religion, to “disintegration”, saying it was trying to split Hindus into Hindus and Neo-Hindus “with the help of a toolkit”.

Even AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi did not dare disintegrate Hindus, the BJP said, but Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena group is leaving no stone unturned. “While fulfilling Aurangzeb’s unfulfilled dream, are you also trying to be the agent of Mahmud Ghazni? We are compelled to ask this question.”

Uddhav Thackeray has always contested claims of Muslim appeasement, saying that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray “maintained that every individual who loves and works for country is a true Indian” and that the party has never been against any community.

A senior MP of the Uddhav Sena points out, “When Babri Masjid was demolished, a large number of Muslims were angry with the Congress for failing to stop the BJP’s agenda, as the Congress was in power in the state and at the Centre. So, in the next elections, a sizeable number of Muslims voted for the Shiv Sena in Mumbai and Maharashtra.” In the 1995 Maharashtra Assembly polls that followed, the Sena and BJP came to power in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The Uddhav Sena also claims that the BJP stand reflects its own failure to unite communities above caste and religious lines.