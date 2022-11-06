Mansukh Vasava interview: ‘My daughter an active BJP member for several years, political aspirations are natural… But we are loyal workers’

Tribal leader and six-term BJP MP from Bharuch constituency Mansukh Vasava tweeted on Friday that he had sought a ticket for his daughter in the coming Assembly election in Gujarat but the party had declined, adding that he respects “the party’s decision not to give tickets to relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs”.

Known for speaking his mind, Vasava says he put out the tweet to “avoid controversies”. Excerpts from an interview:

* You tweeted that you welcomed the BJP’s stand on declining tickets to family members of elected representatives in the coming Assembly polls. What made you do that?

VASAVA: Yes, I tweeted that my daughter Priti had been refused a ticket. I wanted to nip any controversy in the bud because she had been denied a ticket during the February 2021 local body polls too. My daughter has been an active member of the BJP for several years, so it is natural for her to have political aspirations. When she did not get a ticket last year, I made her understand that it was a right decision taken by the party because several party workers had been there longer than her and hence deserved a chance. Her supporters wanted her to seek a ticket this time too, but the party refused again. We accepted the party’s decision.

Mansukh Vasava (left) shared the stage with Dediapada MLA and BTP President Mahesh Vasava at the ground breaking ceremony for a government library in Dediapada in Narmada district on November 1. (Photo: Facebook) Mansukh Vasava (left) shared the stage with Dediapada MLA and BTP President Mahesh Vasava at the ground breaking ceremony for a government library in Dediapada in Narmada district on November 1. (Photo: Facebook)

We are loyal party workers, and we strive to ensure that any candidate fielded by the party wins. The tweet was to preempt any rumours and controversies that we are miffed. I am sure that Priti will get a chance soon. The party does not ignore those who work sincerely, and she has a long way to go. Her time will come.

* Assembly constituencies in tribal areas have been a tough turf for the BJP. What is the focus of the campaign in the tribal areas you are supervising?

VASAVA: I think we have been very successful in strengthening the organisation on the ground in the tribal region. The party’s ‘page pramukh’ campaign has worked very well. Our workers have been talking to voters and creating awareness about government schemes, which have helped solve some of the most important issues in the area. The ‘Nal Se Jal’ scheme, for example, has been rolled out in major parts of the tribal belt, bringing tap water directly to people’s homes. The issue of road connectivity has been taken care of. Forest lands have been handed over to their owners and irrigation networks laid. The tribals are happy about it.

Advertisement

* There is a third party in the race this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Do you think winning tribal seats will be tougher for the BJP, given the ‘guarantees’ announced by AAP?

VASAVA: I am sure AAP will make a dent in the Congress votes, not the BJP’s. AAP cannot draw BJP voters because those who support the party are firmly rooted in the ideology of nationalism. But we do not take anyone lightly, so we are countering the guarantee of free benefits announced by AAP, even though it’s just an eyewash.

Also read | In Gujarat polls, a jittery BJP takes on a pugnacious AAP

The tribals are aware that their lives have changed in the last 20 years and that the schemes introduced under the BJP-led government — a majority of them under Narendra Modi as chief minister– have benefited them. They are with the BJP this time.

Advertisement

* The two Assembly constituencies in Narmada district — Dediapada and Nandod — have been a challenge for the BJP. With AAP fielding influential former leaders of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), do you see the BJP having a tough time in these constituencies?

VASAVA: It is true that Dediapada and Nandod have been a challenge for the BJP. In Dediapada, we are keeping an eye on AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava, a former close aide of sitting MLA and BTP President Mahesh Vasava. In Nandod, we do not see AAP’s Prafful Vasava having a major impact. He has been leading protests, mainly in Kevadia village, against the construction of Statue of Unity. Elsewhere, Prafful is rather irrelevant because he is seen as an outsider. The Congress, however, does have a stronghold in Nandod, and we are working on the ground to ensure that our voters do not get swayed.

As far as the BTP is concerned, its hold in the tribal areas has ended. The party was strong in Bharuch and Narmada during the last Assembly elections because, along with the Congress, it had won the district panchayat elections. But last February, the BJP swept the taluka panchayat and district panchayat elections held in both the districts.

In fact, we are confident that we will win even the Jhagadia Assembly constituency this time, which has been with the BTP’s Chhotubhai Vasava since 1990. From the sarpanch to the taluka panchayat level, the BJP is in power there this time. It will make a difference.

* The coming polls will be the first Assembly elections after the completion of the Statue of Unity in 2018. Is winning the Narmada constituencies a matter of prestige for the BJP?

Advertisement

VASAVA: There is pride at stake in Narmada. But that is not the only motivation. The tribals are aware that the Statue of Unity has brought the kind of development to that district that no one could have imagined. It has generated employment for thousands of tribals. Of course, we do not deny that there are some tribals who are angry and opposing the BJP because they may have lost their land due to the project and are being instigated by opponents like the Congress and BTP. But a majority of the tribals know what it means to have a project like the Statue of Unity and a thriving tourism industry in their backyard.

That is why I said earlier that the presence of Prafful Vasava, who has been leading the anti-SoU agitations, as an AAP candidate in Nandod will hurt the Congress and help the BJP.